Brand Compliance Video Generator: Create On-Brand Videos Fast
Ensure every training video is on-brand and compliant. Leverage HeyGen's branding controls and AI-powered templates for consistent, high-quality content that saves time and money.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a compelling 30-second video for small business owners and creative agencies, illustrating the speed and consistency of using an AI video generator. Visually, it should be dynamic and engaging, with vibrant graphics and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover. The focus will be on leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Voiceover generation to produce high-quality, 'AI-powered templates' driven content in minutes.
Develop a 60-second, tutorial-style video targeting content creators and social media managers, emphasizing the seamless process of transforming text into engaging video content. The visuals should be clean and demonstrative, accompanied by a friendly, informative audio narration. Highlight how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script combined with automatic Subtitles/captions simplifies the entire 'video production' workflow.
Craft a 45-second polished, corporate video aimed at HR departments and international businesses, demonstrating how to achieve consistent brand messaging globally. The visual aesthetic should be refined and professional, with a clear, authoritative voiceover. This video will feature HeyGen's advanced AI avatars and Voiceover generation, along with its Subtitles/captions feature, to ensure every message is a perfect 'on-brand video' for diverse audiences.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Drive higher completion rates and better understanding of compliance material by creating engaging AI training videos.
Scale Global Compliance Training.
Efficiently produce and distribute a greater volume of localized compliance courses to a diverse global workforce.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify brand compliance video generation?
HeyGen functions as an intuitive AI video generator, empowering users to create on-brand videos effortlessly. Its robust branding controls ensure all content aligns with your guidelines, streamlining brand compliance video generation.
Can HeyGen create AI avatars for diverse training videos?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to leverage customizable AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to produce engaging training videos. This feature also supports localization, making your content accessible to a global audience.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?
HeyGen provides a wide array of AI-powered templates and scenes that accelerate video production, making it incredibly efficient. Users can rapidly transform text-to-video, significantly reducing traditional video creation time.
Does HeyGen support maintaining brand consistency across all created videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen's platform is designed with extensive branding controls and brand kits to ensure every video created is on-brand. This allows businesses to consistently uphold their visual identity and messaging across all their video content.