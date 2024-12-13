Your Go-To brand campaign video generator

Effortlessly create powerful AI Ads and captivating UGC Videos from simple text prompts with our cutting-edge Text-to-video from script feature.

Craft a compelling 30-second video demonstrating how small business owners and marketing managers can effortlessly create dynamic "AI Ads". The visual style should be modern and sleek, featuring vibrant motion graphics illustrating ease of use, complemented by an upbeat, professional audio track. Showcase the power of "AI avatars" to deliver messages with impact, transforming a simple idea into a polished ad campaign quickly and efficiently.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an inspiring 45-second video targeted at marketing agencies and content creators, highlighting HeyGen as the ultimate "brand campaign video generator". The visual aesthetic should be clean and aspirational, featuring diverse "video templates" being customized with a sense of creative freedom, accompanied by an uplifting, contemporary musical score. Emphasize how "Templates & scenes" streamline complex video production, enabling agencies to scale their output without compromising on quality or creativity.
Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 60-second video aimed at social media marketers and community managers, showcasing the potential of "UGC Video" creation with HeyGen's "AI video generator". The visual narrative should be authentic and engaging, featuring real-world applications and diverse scenarios, underscored by a warm, conversational voiceover. Illustrate how converting "Text-to-video from script" empowers users to quickly transform written content into shareable, high-impact video, fostering community engagement.
Prompt 3
Imagine a concise 30-second video for e-commerce businesses and product advertisers, positioning HeyGen as the go-to "video ad maker". Visually, this should be fast-paced and dynamic, showcasing product highlights with quick cuts and engaging transitions, paired with a catchy, energetic jingle. The video should spotlight "Voiceover generation" capabilities, allowing brands to effortlessly add compelling narratives and "add music" to their ads, capturing immediate customer attention and driving conversions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Brand Campaign Video Generator Works

Generate impactful brand campaign videos effortlessly with AI. Create high-quality, engaging video ads quickly to amplify your message and reach new audiences.

1
Step 1
Generate Your Campaign Concept
Start by leveraging AI generation. Input your creative ideas using text prompts, and HeyGen will help you visualize the initial concept for your brand campaign video.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars
Enhance your campaign with realistic AI avatars to present your message. Easily adjust their appearance and script delivery to perfectly align with your brand's voice and visual identity.
3
Step 3
Localize Your Message
Expand your reach by using our capability to localize in every language. Ensure your brand campaign resonates with diverse audiences worldwide through accurate translations and cultural nuances.
4
Step 4
Publish Your Brand Campaign
Once your brand campaign video is perfected, easily publish and share it. Our robust brand campaign video generator ensures your final output is optimized for all your digital platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI video generator, perfect for your brand campaign video needs. Create high-impact AI Ads and UGC Videos effortlessly with customizable video templates.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Demonstrate brand credibility by showcasing compelling customer success stories through engaging AI-powered video content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging AI Ads and UGC Videos?

HeyGen empowers users to produce captivating AI Ads and UGC Videos with ease, leveraging advanced AI generation and a diverse library of AI avatars and video templates. This streamlined process makes creating impactful marketing content more accessible than ever.

Can HeyGen truly function as a comprehensive brand campaign video generator?

Yes, HeyGen serves as a powerful brand campaign video generator, enabling businesses to create professional video ads from concept to completion. Its robust features, including customizable video templates and branding controls, ensure consistency across all campaigns.

What features does HeyGen offer for global video content creation and localization?

HeyGen supports global content strategies by allowing users to localize videos in every language, complete with AI-generated voiceovers and automatic captions. This ensures your message resonates worldwide, enhancing accessibility and reach for your AI video content.

How quickly can I generate videos using HeyGen's AI video generator?

With HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor and powerful AI generation capabilities, you can quickly create high-quality videos from text prompts or existing video templates. This efficiency allows for rapid iteration and deployment of your video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo