Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a sleek 45-second video ad designed for tech-savvy entrepreneurs and content creators, featuring an engaging "AI avatar" explaining complex product features. The visual aesthetic should be futuristic and clean, complemented by a precise "Text-to-video from script" delivery that ensures every message about our AI video ad maker is clear and compelling.
Develop a high-energy 60-second video ad creative aimed at creative agencies and e-commerce brands, showcasing the extensive customization options available. This ad should boast vibrant visuals drawn from the "Media library/stock support" and include essential "Subtitles/captions" to boost engagement across platforms, all set to a catchy, modern audio track.
Produce a concise 15-second marketing video for startups and busy marketers, demonstrating how to achieve rapid brand exposure using pre-designed "Templates & scenes." The visual and audio style should be straightforward and encouraging, highlighting the ease of "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for seamless deployment across various social media platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing AI Video Ads.
Rapidly produce impactful, high-performing video ads in minutes, leveraging AI to maximize your brand's reach and impact.
Engaging Social Media Brand Videos.
Create compelling social media videos and short clips quickly to significantly boost your brand's visibility and engagement across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen elevate my brand awareness ad video creative?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create stunning ad videos using AI avatars and an intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Leverage diverse video templates and AI-powered tools to generate impactful marketing videos that significantly boost brand exposure across all social media platforms.
Does HeyGen offer customizable AI avatars for video ads?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide selection of AI avatars, allowing you to create on-brand video ads that resonate with your target audience. You can customize these AI avatars and seamlessly integrate your brand's specific elements for a professional video template.
What features make HeyGen an effective AI video ad maker?
HeyGen offers Smart Scriptwriting, AI Voices, and an extensive media library to streamline your video ad creation process from concept to completion. These customizable videos ensure you can produce high-quality advertising videos quickly for various digital platforms.
Can HeyGen help optimize video ads for different social media platforms?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports various aspect ratios and export options, allowing you to create broadcast-ready video ads tailored for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. This ensures maximum brand recall and engagement, driving your marketing objectives efficiently.