Streamline video production and ensure consistent brand identity using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.

Imagine creating a vibrant 30-second marketing video showcasing your latest product using a brand asset video generator. Target small business owners and marketing managers looking for rapid content creation, presenting it with an energetic visual style, upbeat background music, and professional voiceover, all seamlessly constructed with HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second AI video ad for digital marketers and e-commerce brands, highlighting personalized customer engagement. The visual style should be modern and sleek, featuring engaging visuals and a friendly AI voice delivering the message through a custom avatar created effortlessly using HeyGen's AI avatars feature.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an insightful 60-second corporate communication video aimed at content creators and corporate communication teams, demonstrating how to maintain perfect brand consistency across all visual assets. Employ an informative visual style with clean graphics and an authoritative voiceover, transforming your script into a polished video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to streamline video production.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 15-second social media ad designed for marketing professionals and startups seeking a cost-effective solution for diverse marketing content. The visual and audio style should be attention-grabbing and concise, featuring a clear message delivered with precise voiceover generation, making it an effective AI video generator tool for quick campaigns.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Brand Asset Video Generator Works

Efficiently transform your brand assets into engaging video content with our intuitive AI video generator, ensuring consistency and accelerating production.

1
Step 1
Select Your Video Template
Choose from a library of professional video templates to instantly align with your brand's visual identity, streamlining your creative process.
2
Step 2
Input Your Script and Avatar
Paste your script to automatically generate dialogue. Leverage our AI avatars to present your message with clarity and impact.
3
Step 3
Customize with Brand Assets
Apply your brand's logo, colors, and media assets using branding controls to maintain brand consistency across all your marketing video content.
4
Step 4
Export Your Branded Video
Generate your high-quality video using our AI video generator and export it with various aspect-ratio resizing options, ready for any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as a powerful brand asset video generator?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create stunning branded video content using its advanced AI video generator, ensuring visual identity and brand consistency across all marketing videos. It significantly streamlines video production for various campaigns.

Does HeyGen allow for custom AI avatars in its creative process?

Absolutely! HeyGen's innovative platform enables you to utilize realistic AI avatars, including the option to create a custom avatar, transforming text prompts into engaging, personalized video ad creative with ease.

What types of video templates does HeyGen offer for various creative needs?

HeyGen provides a diverse library of video templates specifically designed for creative applications like onboarding videos, product demo videos, and tutorial videos. This allows users to quickly convert a script to video, accelerating content production.

Can HeyGen help create effective AI video ads for marketing campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal content production platform for generating high-impact AI video ads. It offers robust features for developing personalized video ad creative, helping marketers achieve their campaign goals efficiently.

