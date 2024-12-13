Brand Announcement Video Maker: Launch Your News with Impact

Craft professional brand announcements quickly. Convert your script into video with powerful text-to-video features.

Develop a compelling 30-second brand announcement video using HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce an innovative tech product to potential investors and early adopters. The visual style should be sleek and modern, characterized by dynamic transitions and a clean aesthetic, complemented by an uplifting electronic soundtrack to convey excitement and forward-thinking vision. This video maker approach will establish a strong market presence from the start.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Brand Announcement Video Maker Works

Craft professional brand announcement videos with ease, leveraging AI and intuitive tools to captivate your audience and share your message effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a variety of professionally designed templates or begin with a blank canvas to craft your announcement video.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging Video Content
Transform your script into dynamic video content using Text-to-video from script functionality, adding AI avatars to bring your message to life effortlessly with our video maker.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand's Identity
Integrate your brand's unique identity by utilizing Branding controls to add logos, custom colors, and select from a vast media library for a polished look.
4
Step 4
Export and Deliver Your Message
Finalize your advertising videos with subtitles, then utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to share your announcement seamlessly across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate brand announcement video maker, empowering you to create stunning announcement videos and advertising videos that effectively communicate your brand's message.

Showcase Brand Success Stories

Develop engaging AI videos to highlight customer success stories, building trust and reinforcing your brand's impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling brand announcement videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive "brand announcement video maker", allowing you to "create" engaging "videos" effortlessly. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video scripting to quickly produce polished content for your "brand".

What features make HeyGen ideal for producing video ads?

HeyGen functions as a powerful "video ad maker", offering AI avatars and voiceover generation to craft impactful "advertising videos". Easily incorporate your "brand" elements and generate dynamic "ad" content for various platforms.

Can I use free templates to make an announcement video on HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides a library of "Free Templates" to help you "make announcement" and "announcement video" content quickly and efficiently. These templates streamline the process, enabling you to "create video" without starting from scratch.

How does HeyGen support brand-specific customization for videos?

HeyGen ensures your "brand" identity shines through with robust branding controls, including custom logos and color schemes. This makes HeyGen an effective "video maker" for all your "brand announcement" and general "videos".

