Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Showcase stunning properties with a 90-second real estate video, specifically tailored for real estate agents and property managers aiming to elevate their listings. Employing modern, polished visuals and engaging background music, this video leverages HeyGen's lifelike AI avatars to deliver a professional property tour with a professional AI avatar's voice, highlighting every detail.
Generate a vibrant 45-second promotional video to attract new clients for various booking services, targeting event organizers and hospitality professionals. This dynamic, upbeat video, accompanied by energetic music and crisp subtitles, guides viewers through customizing a pre-designed layout from HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes, making video production both rapid and effective.
Uncover the technical advantages of AI-generated video in a comprehensive 2-minute explainer designed for content creators and video editors seeking high-quality output. Featuring informative, sleek visuals and a sophisticated AI voiceover, this video delves into how HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your content looks perfect on any platform, from social media to 4K resolution displays, saving hours in post-production.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate engaging social media videos.
Quickly create captivating videos for social media to promote your booking services and attract more customers.
Create high-performing video ads.
Produce compelling video advertisements rapidly to drive bookings and maximize your outreach efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation for creators?
HeyGen is an intuitive AI video generator that transforms text into video, making complex video creation easy to use for everyone. It leverages advanced AI technology to streamline the production of high-quality, engaging video content.
Can HeyGen produce high-quality, studio-grade AI-generated video content?
Yes, HeyGen ensures studio-quality videos with advanced AI technology, supporting stunning 4K resolution output. This allows users to generate professional AI-generated video suitable for various platforms and needs.
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for comprehensive video creation?
HeyGen provides robust technical capabilities, including a unified editing timeline, support for various aspect ratios, and the ability to seamlessly add diverse media from a rich media library. Users can also utilize multiple AI avatar models for dynamic content.
How can HeyGen help with creating character-consistent videos using AI avatars?
HeyGen excels in creating character-consistent videos by allowing users to select and customize multiple AI avatar models. This feature ensures a cohesive visual identity and professional presentation across all your video projects.