Create a compelling 30-second promotional video for a trendy online boutique showcasing a limited-time BOGO clothing offer. This video should target young, fashion-conscious individuals scrolling through their social media feeds, featuring quick cuts of stylish outfits, playful transitions, and bold text overlays. The audio should be an upbeat, popular track paired with an enthusiastic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, clearly announcing the "buy one get one" deal. Utilize HeyGen as a bogo deal video maker to produce a visually appealing, high-energy clip perfect for social media.

