Create a 45-second animated onboarding video using professional AI avatars and vibrant 'Templates & scenes' to welcome new team members to a project. This video, crafted with a "boarding video maker" approach, should feel engaging and professional, featuring a clear, friendly 'Voiceover generation' and clean graphic overlays to guide them through initial steps effortlessly.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Boarding Video Maker Works

Plan, visualize, and produce professional boarding videos efficiently with intuitive tools, turning your concepts into engaging visual stories.

1
Step 1
Create Your Storyboard
Begin by outlining your video narrative with a script or leverage ready-made scene templates to quickly structure your visual story.
2
Step 2
Add Visual Elements
Bring your concepts to life by adding AI avatars and custom illustrations to each scene, making your storyboard visually engaging.
3
Step 3
Apply Voiceover
Enhance your scenes with synchronized voiceover generation from your script, ensuring clear and impactful delivery.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your boarding video by performing aspect-ratio resizing and exporting it in various formats suitable for your audience.

HeyGen simplifies creating boarding videos, allowing you to easily produce professional videos and engaging visuals. Transform your storyboards into compelling AI-powered content.

Quickly Generate Engaging Content

Quickly generate engaging video content and snippets for effective initial user onboarding.

How can HeyGen enhance my storyboarding process for video creation?

HeyGen simplifies the entire visual storytelling process, acting as a powerful "storyboarding software" and "video maker". You can easily "create storyboards" from scripts and leverage our extensive templates and AI capabilities to quickly "create visuals" and "make videos" with professional quality.

What makes HeyGen an easy way to make videos online?

HeyGen is designed for intuitive use, allowing anyone to effortlessly "create videos" with "AI avatars" and "text-to-video from script" functionality. Our platform streamlines the entire "video creation" process, making it simple to produce compelling content without requiring extensive design skills.

Can I customize my animations online with HeyGen for unique brand needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust "branding controls", including custom logos and colors, to ensure your "animations online" reflect your unique identity. You can also customize scenes, choose from various AI avatars, and adjust voiceovers to "make videos" that perfectly align with your vision.

Does HeyGen support the creation of professional videos for various platforms?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality, "professional videos" for diverse applications like "explainer videos", tutorials, and presentations. With features like aspect-ratio resizing, high-definition exports, and automated subtitles, your final "video production" will always look polished and ready for any platform.

