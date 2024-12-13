Unlock Efficiency with a Board Training Video Generator

Streamline corporate learning with captivating AI avatars, turning text prompts into professional training videos instantly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second welcoming onboarding video for new employees, designed for HR departments and small business owners. This video should have a friendly and accessible visual aesthetic, utilizing pre-made Templates & scenes to quickly build scenes from a simple script via Text-to-video from script, setting a positive tone for their first day.
Example Prompt 2
Design a vibrant 30-second promotional clip aimed at marketing professionals and content creators, highlighting the ease of generating stunning visuals for social media campaigns. The video's style should be dynamic and modern, leveraging extensive Media library/stock support for quick scene creation and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, capturing immediate attention.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 60-second tutorial video for coaches and consultants, demonstrating a specific workflow or advice. The presentation should be direct and personalized, featuring a talking head AI avatar delivering the message, complemented by automatically generated Subtitles/captions for accessibility and enhanced engagement throughout the instructional content.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a board training video generator works

Quickly develop professional and engaging board training videos that clearly communicate critical information and enhance learning outcomes for your team.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Begin by writing or pasting your training content directly into the platform. Our powerful text-to-video from script capability will instantly transform your text into a dynamic video foundation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance engagement by choosing from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to present your training material, ensuring a consistent and professional on-screen presence.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Subtitles
Further refine your video by generating natural-sounding narration using our voiceover generation feature, and automatically include subtitles for accessibility and clarity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Review your training video, make any final adjustments, and then easily export it in your preferred aspect ratio, ready for distribution to your board members or team.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Governance Topics

Transform intricate board governance, compliance, or financial topics into clear, digestible, and professional AI-powered training videos for better understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating training videos easier and more engaging?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text prompts into engaging training videos, featuring realistic AI Avatars and customizable pre-made templates. This allows for quick production of professional videos that capture attention and enhance employee training.

Can HeyGen create AI Avatar videos for diverse employee training needs?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to generate high-quality AI Avatar videos that are ideal for employee training and onboarding. You can customize avatars and voices, even supporting multilingual videos to cater to diverse audiences globally.

What features does HeyGen offer to streamline the production of video documentation?

HeyGen provides comprehensive editing tools, including automatic subtitles and a powerful AI voice generator, to streamline video documentation. You can start from text prompts or enhance screen recordings to create clear, professional content efficiently.

How can I brand and personalize training content created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options, enabling you to brand and personalize your videos with your company's logos and colors. Utilize pre-made templates and robust editing tools to ensure your training content aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.

