Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 30-second social media video tailored for content creators, presenting a quick tip or announcement with vibrant custom branding, brought to life by an AI avatar from HeyGen for an impactful visual storytelling experience.
Craft an inspirational 60-second visual storytelling piece intended for non-profits, utilizing HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to showcase their impact with a warm narrative, complemented by background music and clear subtitles for broader reach.
Produce a professional 50-second internal video communication for HR departments, turning a critical script into a concise video with HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, ensuring professional delivery with automatically generated subtitles for accessibility.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Board Training Engagement.
Enhance understanding and retention of critical information for board members through interactive and engaging AI-powered training videos.
Streamline Internal Stakeholder Education.
Easily create and distribute comprehensive video courses and informative updates, ensuring all board members and key stakeholders are well-informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creative AI video generation?
HeyGen empowers users to create engaging AI videos with ease, transforming scripts into compelling visual storytelling. Utilize a wide range of customizable templates to jumpstart your creative projects quickly.
Can HeyGen enhance visual storytelling with custom branding?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to elevate your visual storytelling by incorporating custom branding elements like logos and colors into your videos. You can also leverage AI avatars and a rich media library to craft unique explainer videos that reflect your brand identity.
What kinds of creative videos can I produce with HeyGen?
HeyGen is a versatile AI video platform perfect for generating diverse content, from dynamic whiteboard animation videos to impactful social media videos and professional training videos. Its AI text-to-speech and AI avatars provide endless creative possibilities.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating professional-quality visual storytelling?
Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive AI video platform that enables anyone to produce high-quality visual storytelling with professional polish. With features like AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and robust branding controls, you can craft compelling narratives efficiently.