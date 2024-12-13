Black Friday Ad Video Maker: Boost Your Sales Now

Design stunning Black Friday video ads, even with no video editing skills, using our intuitive platform and powerful Templates & scenes.

431/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a sleek 45-second product showcase ad targeting broad online consumers, featuring a diverse range of Black Friday deals. The video should have a modern, clean visual aesthetic with upbeat, engaging background music, clearly displaying product benefits. Incorporate high-quality visuals using HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" and ensure maximum reach on social platforms by adding precise "Subtitles/captions" for silent viewing.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an engaging 60-second Black Friday ad for customers seeking personalized shopping advice, utilizing an AI-Powered Spokesperson to convey exclusive deals. The visual and audio style should be friendly and professional, with a clear, direct address from the AI avatar against a themed background. Craft your message efficiently using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature and bring your message to life with expressive "AI avatars" to create a memorable and trustworthy experience.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second Black Friday ad video maker spot aimed at small business owners and busy marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can launch their campaigns. The video should be dynamic and impactful, conveying its message with concise text overlays and an energetic jingle. Leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for quick setup and optimize for diverse platforms by utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for maximum visibility.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Black Friday Ad Video Maker Works

Create compelling Black Friday video ads effortlessly with our AI video maker. Design, customize, and publish stunning promotional content in just four simple steps.

1
Step 1
Choose a Black Friday Template
Start with professionally designed Black Friday video templates to quickly set the festive, promotional tone for your ad campaign. This provides a ready-to-use foundation.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Ad Content
Easily personalize your video by adding product visuals, specific discount offers, and text using a drag-and-drop editor. Replace placeholders with your unique marketing message.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Avatars
Elevate your ad's engagement by incorporating AI avatars that can deliver your promotional message with a human touch. Select from various styles and voices for a compelling presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Campaign
Finalize your Black Friday ad and export it in various formats and aspect ratios suitable for different social media platforms. Your campaign is now ready for widespread sharing.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Product Value with Customer Success Stories

.

Create engaging AI videos to showcase customer success stories, building credibility and encouraging purchases during Black Friday sales.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

Does HeyGen simplify creating Black Friday video ads?

HeyGen's AI Video Maker makes creating compelling Black Friday video ads effortless, even with no video editing skills. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows you to quickly produce engaging content for your marketing campaigns.

What Black Friday video templates does HeyGen offer for marketing campaigns?

HeyGen provides a rich library of Black Friday video templates, complete with animations and stock video footage, perfect for impactful marketing campaigns. You can easily customize these to highlight your discount offers.

How do AI-Powered Spokespersons enhance Black Friday ads?

HeyGen's AI-Powered Spokespersons elevate your Black Friday ads by adding a professional, human touch to product showcase ads and viral video ads. They are ideal for captivating audiences across all social media marketing platforms.

Can HeyGen help create engaging countdown videos for promotions?

Yes, HeyGen's online AI Video Maker is perfect for crafting dynamic countdown videos to build excitement for your Black Friday promotions. Its creative tools enable you to produce highly engaging content quickly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo