Biotech Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos with AI

Streamline your biotech video production and elevate your brand with powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.

For biotech startups seeking to attract investors and scientific partners, a 60-second promo video is essential. This video needs a sleek, futuristic visual style with an authoritative audio tone, clearly demonstrating how an innovative biotech solution tackles critical industry challenges. HeyGen's powerful AI avatars can narrate intricate details, while its advanced voiceover generation capabilities ensure a polished, professional delivery that truly captures attention.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Biotech Promo Video Maker Works

Create compelling biotech promo videos quickly and professionally, transforming complex ideas into engaging visual stories with advanced AI tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Biotech Video Script
Outline your message clearly, then utilize the "Text-to-video from script" feature to automatically generate initial scenes for your biotech video.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your complex information, enhancing the professional impact of your video production.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Ensure brand consistency for your promo by applying your company's "Branding controls (logo, colors)" like logos and color schemes to the video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Message
Prepare your finished biotech promo video maker creation for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports", ensuring broad reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers biotech promo video makers to revolutionize their video production. Easily create compelling biotech videos, including explainer videos and product demos, to enhance brand awareness and accelerate your marketing efforts.

Demystify Complex Biotech Concepts

.

Transform intricate biotech and medical topics into clear, engaging explainer videos, enhancing understanding and educational outreach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging biotech promo videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling biotech promo videos effortlessly. Our platform transforms your scripts into professional video productions using AI avatars and a diverse library of templates, enabling truly creative video content without complex editing.

What types of biotech videos can I produce with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can produce a wide spectrum of biotech videos tailored for various needs. This includes detailed explainer videos, impactful product demos, and engaging social media videos, all leveraging our powerful text-to-video capabilities and AI voiceovers.

Can HeyGen ensure my biotech videos maintain brand consistency?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to uphold your brand integrity in every biotech video. Our robust branding controls allow you to seamlessly integrate your company's logo, specific colors, and custom fonts into every video production, ensuring consistent brand awareness across all your content.

How does HeyGen simplify the video making process for biotech companies?

HeyGen significantly streamlines biotech video production by offering an intuitive video maker experience. Users can rapidly generate high-quality videos from simple text scripts, utilizing advanced AI avatars and pre-designed templates, making professional video creation accessible and efficient for any biotech team.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo