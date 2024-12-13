Bilingual Training Video Maker: Create Multi-Language Courses

Effortlessly create multi-language training videos for global teams. Utilize advanced Text-to-video from script to translate and localize content easily.

482/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second promotional video targeting global marketing teams and content creators, highlighting the ease of generating multi-language video content for international campaigns. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, showcasing various scenes transitioning smoothly with text-to-video from script functionality, allowing rapid content localization. The audio will feature distinct voiceovers in three different languages, demonstrating seamless linguistic adaptation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute compliance module for HR personnel and educators, emphasizing how to create accessible training video maker content for diverse learners and LMS integration. The visual and audio style should be clear and structured, presenting information in an easy-to-digest format. Crucially, the video will feature prominent and accurate subtitles/captions in multiple languages, ensuring understanding for hearing-impaired audiences or those watching in silent environments, highlighting comprehensive accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 45-second B2B explainer video aimed at small business owners and marketing generalists, illustrating the rapid production of high-quality content using an AI video platform. The visual style should be modern and energetic, demonstrating how pre-designed templates & scenes can be quickly customized. The audio will feature an upbeat, confident voiceover, conveying the significant time and cost savings achieved by leveraging such an efficient solution for marketing materials.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Bilingual Training Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional, multi-language training videos with AI avatars and automated translation to engage a global audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Core Content
Start by writing or pasting your script. Utilize a professional template or create a custom scene, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to build your initial training video.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Visuals
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your content. Enhance your video with relevant media from the extensive library, ensuring professional and engaging visuals.
3
Step 3
Translate Your Video
Easily translate your video script and generate natural-sounding Voiceover generation in multiple languages. Automatically apply matching subtitles to create a truly multi-language video experience.
4
Step 4
Export for Global Reach
Review your bilingual training video for accuracy and consistency. Then, Export your final video using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for distribution to your global audience via any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Complex Information

.

Simplify intricate training materials into easily digestible, multi-language video formats for enhanced comprehension across diverse teams.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of creating training videos?

HeyGen streamlines training video creation through its advanced AI video platform, converting text-to-video effortlessly. You can leverage powerful AI voices and realistic AI avatars to articulate your content, significantly reducing production time and complexity.

Can HeyGen produce multi-language training videos with technical accuracy for global audiences?

Absolutely. HeyGen functions as a comprehensive bilingual training video maker, offering robust multi-language support and video translation capabilities. It automatically generates accurate subtitles, ensuring your educational videos reach diverse audiences effectively.

What advanced AI features does HeyGen offer for corporate training video production?

HeyGen provides sophisticated AI avatars that deliver your message with impact, enhancing corporate training videos. Additionally, its AI Script Generator helps craft engaging content, while templates & scenes allow for quick customization and consistent branding.

How can HeyGen's AI video platform be utilized for effective integration with learning management systems (LMS)?

HeyGen's AI video platform produces high-quality educational videos that are easily exportable and compatible with various learning management systems (LMS). This allows for seamless content delivery, making your corporate training video assets accessible within your existing organizational infrastructure.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo