Bilingual Onboarding Video Maker for Global Teams

Quickly create effective, multilingual onboarding videos for your global workforce, enhanced by HeyGen's voiceover generation.

Create a compelling 60-second video targeting HR Managers who need an efficient solution for global employee onboarding. The visual style should be professional and clean, showcasing diverse new hires in a modern office setting, accompanied by a warm and encouraging audio tone. Highlight how HeyGen's voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions can transform complex information into accessible, multilingual content, making it the ideal bilingual onboarding video maker.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second instructional video aimed at small business owners seeking to streamline their training processes without extensive technical know-how. The visual approach should be bright and user-friendly, utilizing HeyGen's customizable templates and featuring an AI avatar explaining steps in a clear, friendly voice with an upbeat background track. Demonstrate how easily they can create professional instructional videos.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 90-second video designed for corporate trainers eager to innovate their learning modules. The visual aesthetic should be modern and sleek, incorporating HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to illustrate key concepts, while the audio features a confident, authoritative voice. Showcase how the Text-to-video from script capability accelerates the production of high-quality, AI-powered onboarding videos directly from existing training materials on a comprehensive video creation platform.
Prompt 3
Craft an energetic 30-second promotional video targeting marketing teams focused on global expansion. The visual style should be fast-paced and global, featuring diverse cultural references, accompanied by dynamic music and crisp, localized audio. Emphasize how HeyGen’s Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, combined with powerful Voiceover generation, helps teams efficiently adapt and deliver multilingual videos for various platforms and regions, ensuring broad appeal.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Bilingual Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging, multilingual onboarding videos effortlessly with AI, ensuring every new hire feels welcomed and informed in their preferred language.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Start by choosing from our library of "customizable templates" to quickly structure your onboarding content and establish a consistent brand look.
2
Step 2
Add Multilingual Content
Input your onboarding script. Our platform enables you to create "multilingual videos" easily, ensuring your message resonates with diverse global teams.
3
Step 3
Select AI Avatars
Enhance engagement by selecting from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your content, making your onboarding relatable and professional.
4
Step 4
Export Your Onboarding Video
Once finalized, easily "export" your high-quality creation from our "bilingual onboarding video maker" platform, ready for immediate distribution.

Use Cases

Leverage HeyGen as your AI-powered onboarding video maker to create impactful, multilingual instructional videos. Enhance employee onboarding with engaging content for a global workforce.

Motivate and Integrate New Hires

.

Craft inspiring videos to communicate company values and vision, fostering a positive environment that motivates new employees and aids their integration.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen streamlines the production of engaging employee onboarding videos by leveraging AI. With customizable templates and AI avatars, users can quickly generate high-quality instructional videos that align with company branding. It also supports multilingual content, making it an efficient bilingual onboarding video maker for global teams.

Can I customize the branding and content for my AI-powered onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable templates and robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo and specific brand colors into your onboarding videos. You can utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to craft personalized instructional videos that resonate with your new hires.

What features make HeyGen an effective bilingual onboarding video maker?

HeyGen excels as a bilingual onboarding video maker through its advanced localization features. It offers realistic voiceovers and subtitle generation in multiple languages, ensuring you can effortlessly create multilingual videos. This capability provides a consistent and effective onboarding experience for a diverse global workforce.

Does HeyGen offer efficient tools for creating instructional videos from text?

Yes, HeyGen provides powerful text-to-video capabilities, enabling you to transform scripts directly into professional instructional videos with ease. This AI video platform significantly accelerates content production, making it an incredibly efficient video creation platform for all your training and onboarding needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo