Bilingual Onboarding Video Maker for Global Teams
Quickly create effective, multilingual onboarding videos for your global workforce, enhanced by HeyGen's voiceover generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second instructional video aimed at small business owners seeking to streamline their training processes without extensive technical know-how. The visual approach should be bright and user-friendly, utilizing HeyGen's customizable templates and featuring an AI avatar explaining steps in a clear, friendly voice with an upbeat background track. Demonstrate how easily they can create professional instructional videos.
Produce an informative 90-second video designed for corporate trainers eager to innovate their learning modules. The visual aesthetic should be modern and sleek, incorporating HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to illustrate key concepts, while the audio features a confident, authoritative voice. Showcase how the Text-to-video from script capability accelerates the production of high-quality, AI-powered onboarding videos directly from existing training materials on a comprehensive video creation platform.
Craft an energetic 30-second promotional video targeting marketing teams focused on global expansion. The visual style should be fast-paced and global, featuring diverse cultural references, accompanied by dynamic music and crisp, localized audio. Emphasize how HeyGen’s Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, combined with powerful Voiceover generation, helps teams efficiently adapt and deliver multilingual videos for various platforms and regions, ensuring broad appeal.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Leverage HeyGen as your AI-powered onboarding video maker to create impactful, multilingual instructional videos. Enhance employee onboarding with engaging content for a global workforce.
Expand Global Training Reach.
Develop extensive instructional content in multiple languages, ensuring every new employee worldwide receives comprehensive and localized onboarding.
Enhance Onboarding Engagement.
Utilize AI to create dynamic and interactive onboarding videos that significantly increase new hire engagement and knowledge retention from day one.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen streamlines the production of engaging employee onboarding videos by leveraging AI. With customizable templates and AI avatars, users can quickly generate high-quality instructional videos that align with company branding. It also supports multilingual content, making it an efficient bilingual onboarding video maker for global teams.
Can I customize the branding and content for my AI-powered onboarding videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable templates and robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo and specific brand colors into your onboarding videos. You can utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to craft personalized instructional videos that resonate with your new hires.
What features make HeyGen an effective bilingual onboarding video maker?
HeyGen excels as a bilingual onboarding video maker through its advanced localization features. It offers realistic voiceovers and subtitle generation in multiple languages, ensuring you can effortlessly create multilingual videos. This capability provides a consistent and effective onboarding experience for a diverse global workforce.
Does HeyGen offer efficient tools for creating instructional videos from text?
Yes, HeyGen provides powerful text-to-video capabilities, enabling you to transform scripts directly into professional instructional videos with ease. This AI video platform significantly accelerates content production, making it an incredibly efficient video creation platform for all your training and onboarding needs.