Create a concise 45-second tutorial demonstrating basic bike maintenance for new bike owners, focusing on the essential steps of cleaning and lubricating a bike chain. The visual style should be bright and clear, utilizing close-up shots for each step, accompanied by an upbeat instrumental background track and a friendly voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly generate the initial video draft from a simple script, making the DIY repair guide accessible and easy to follow.

