Explainer Video Maker: Elevate Your Brand Storytelling

Create engaging explainer videos effortlessly with AI avatars and customizable templates, enhancing your branding strategy.

470/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Explore the art of explainer video proposals in this 60-second narrative designed for creative agencies and freelancers. Highlighting HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, this video demonstrates how to transform complex ideas into clear, concise presentations. The visual style is sleek and professional, complemented by a sophisticated audio track generated through HeyGen's voiceover capabilities, making it ideal for pitching to potential clients.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is tailored for educators and trainers looking to create explainer videos that captivate and inform. Utilizing HeyGen's media library and stock support, the video offers a rich tapestry of visuals that enhance learning experiences. The audio style is educational yet engaging, with subtitles and captions ensuring accessibility for all viewers. Discover how easy it is to edit and refine your content with HeyGen's user-friendly interface.
Prompt 3
For tech enthusiasts and content creators, this 90-second explainer video delves into the technical aspects of video animation and editing. Featuring HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, the video is designed to appeal to those who appreciate precision and detail. The visual style is cutting-edge, with a futuristic audio backdrop created using HeyGen's AI voice generator. Learn how to elevate your video projects with professional-grade tools and techniques.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create a Bid Proposal Explainer Video Maker

Follow these four simple steps to craft an engaging explainer video for your bid proposal using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Choose an Explainer Video Template
Start by selecting from HeyGen's diverse range of explainer video templates. These templates are designed to streamline your creative process and ensure your video aligns with your branding strategy.
2
Step 2
Add AI Voiceover
Enhance your video with a professional touch by using HeyGen's AI voice generator. This feature allows you to create a clear and engaging narration that complements your visual content.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Controls
Customize your video to reflect your brand identity by applying HeyGen's branding controls. You can easily incorporate your logo, adjust colors, and ensure consistency with your overall branding strategy.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it across your social media platforms. This step ensures your bid proposal reaches a wider audience, enhancing your visibility and engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling bid proposal explainer videos with ease, leveraging AI-driven tools for seamless video editing and animation. Enhance your branding strategy and engage audiences on social media with high-quality explainer video templates.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight successful bid proposals through dynamic explainer videos, showcasing your expertise and results.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create explainer videos?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of tools to create explainer videos, including AI avatars, text-to-video from scripts, and customizable templates. These features ensure your videos are engaging and aligned with your branding strategy.

What makes HeyGen's explainer video templates unique?

HeyGen's explainer video templates are designed to be highly customizable, allowing you to incorporate your brand's logo and colors seamlessly. This flexibility ensures that your videos maintain a consistent look and feel across all platforms.

Can HeyGen assist with explainer video editing?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust explainer video editing capabilities, including aspect-ratio resizing and exports, as well as a media library for stock support. These tools make it easy to refine your videos to perfection.

Does HeyGen offer features for social media integration?

Absolutely, HeyGen's video animation and AI voice generator features are perfect for creating dynamic content that stands out on social media. The platform's branding controls ensure your videos are optimized for various social channels.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo