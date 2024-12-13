Beta Launch Video Maker: Create Professional Videos Instantly

Turn your ideas into high-quality, ready-to-share videos using text-to-video from script, engaging your audience with ease.

Develop a dynamic 30-second video targeting tech enthusiasts and early adopters, designed to announce a new product's beta launch with HeyGen. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring crisp animations and vibrant color palettes, complemented by an energetic, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, ensuring a high-quality video ready-to-share.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Beta Launch Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional, high-quality videos for your beta launch, ads, or explainers to engage and impress your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by leveraging our AI video generator to transform your concepts into a compelling script, setting the foundation for professional videos.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Avatars
Choose from diverse AI avatars to star in your video, easily integrating your own photos, screen recordings, or short clips with a simple drag and drop.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Voiceovers
Enhance your video by including customised voiceover content using our intuitive voiceover generation feature for a professional touch.
4
Step 4
Export High-Quality Videos
Finalize your creation and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to generate high-quality, ready-to-share videos optimized for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen, the AI video generator, is your ultimate beta launch video maker. Create professional, high-quality, ready-to-share videos to engage and impress audiences.

Product Explainer Videos

Develop compelling explainer videos to clearly communicate your beta product's features and benefits.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generator designed to make creating professional videos incredibly easy. Our platform empowers users to turn their ideas into high-quality video content efficiently, ensuring a seamless production process.

Can HeyGen be used to generate marketing videos for product launches?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an ideal video maker for generating engaging marketing videos, including ads, explainers, and product launch videos. You can effortlessly create ready-to-share videos that engage and impress your audience.

What creative video generation features does HeyGen offer with AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to provide creative video generation capabilities, including a wide range of digital avatars and the ability to instantly convert a simple prompt or script into a video. This AI wizard streamlines the production of compelling visual stories.

How can users customize their creative videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your creative videos. Easily integrate your own photos, screen recordings, or short clips using drag and drop functionality, and utilize templates and various video effects to achieve a high-quality, professional result.

