Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For marketing teams grappling with explaining complex product features, create a dynamic 1.5-minute video employing a modern, clean visual aesthetic. This AI video maker production should utilize an engaging AI avatar to deliver the content, turning intricate details into captivating video creation that is easy for the audience to grasp.
Product managers seeking to articulate detailed software feature explanations can utilize this 2-minute instructional video, crafted with a precise AI voiceover. The video will adopt a detailed and instructional visual style, effectively showcasing how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capabilities empower an AI video editor to scale video creation efficiently, all enhanced by clear automatic subtitles/captions.
Generate an energetic 45-second overview video tailored for small business owners launching new services, employing a bright, attention-grabbing visual style. Utilizing HeyGen's powerful Voiceover generation, an upbeat AI voice can instantly narrate the promotional content, ensuring an engaging overview video that captures customer interest and helps create videos instantly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention.
Utilize AI to create engaging benefits overview videos that improve learner understanding and retention during training programs.
Accelerate Course Production and Global Reach.
Easily generate a high volume of benefits overview videos to broaden your educational content and reach learners globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation using AI?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that streamlines the entire video creation process. Users can leverage AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capabilities to produce high-quality videos instantly, significantly reducing production time and effort.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen provides robust technical features for video editing, including a Scene-Based Video Editor, AI voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles or captions. These tools empower users to refine their content efficiently and ensure accessibility, showcasing HeyGen's end-to-end video generation.
Can I customize my videos with brand assets in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen enables comprehensive custom branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, specific colors, and other brand assets seamlessly. You can also utilize aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your videos fit various platforms while maintaining brand consistency.
How can HeyGen help marketing teams scale video creation?
HeyGen empowers marketing teams to scale video creation efficiently through its AI video maker and End-to-End Video Generation capabilities. By transforming scripts into engaging overview videos with AI avatars and automated processes, teams can produce consistent content rapidly without extensive technical expertise.