Benefits Enrollment Video Maker to Simplify HR Communication

Create engaging employee benefits education videos for open enrollment and new-hire onboarding, using customizable video templates for efficiency.

Our upcoming open enrollment period requires a 45-second engaging video for employees, clearly explaining key updates to our Healthcare Benefits. This friendly and informative piece should feature an AI avatar guiding viewers through the changes with approachable animations and an upbeat background score.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Benefits Enrollment Video Maker Works

Empower your HR team to create clear, engaging employee benefits videos quickly and efficiently, ensuring every employee understands their options for open enrollment and new-hire onboarding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Foundation
Begin by utilizing HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to establish the visual foundation for your customizable video templates, ensuring a professional start.
2
Step 2
Add Your Unique Touch
Personalize your video by incorporating HeyGen's branding controls for your logo and colors, which allows you to Add Your Branding and maintain consistency.
3
Step 3
Select Your Storyteller
Refine your message for effective employee benefits education by utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation to articulate complex information clearly and engagingly.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage Employees
Easily export your finalized video using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring a mobile-friendly design that reaches all employees effectively.

HeyGen empowers HR teams to transform complex benefits enrollment information into engaging employee benefits videos, streamlining open enrollment and new-hire onboarding with efficiency.

Enhance Benefits Onboarding and Engagement

Increase employee engagement and retention by delivering dynamic and personalized benefits enrollment videos for new hires and annual updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HR teams effectively communicate complex employee benefits information?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to create engaging employee benefits videos quickly and efficiently. Utilizing AI avatars and customizable video templates, you can transform complex information into clear, compelling employee benefits education that truly resonates.

Is it possible to create personalized video content for employee benefits enrollment?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust personalized video capabilities that allow you to tailor messages for individual employees or groups. With customizable video templates and options to Add Your Branding, HeyGen acts as an effective benefits enrollment video maker for highly relevant communications.

What makes HeyGen an efficient solution for creating open enrollment videos?

HeyGen significantly boosts time and cost efficiency for HR teams by simplifying the creation of high-quality open enrollment videos. Its intuitive text-to-video process and pre-built customizable video templates streamline production, making complex benefits education accessible without extensive video editing skills.

Can HeyGen be used to enhance new-hire onboarding with video?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal tool for creating engaging employee benefits videos for new-hire onboarding, making the process more interactive and informative. You can easily generate videos that introduce benefits, company culture, and essential information using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality.

