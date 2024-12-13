Effortless Before and After Video Maker for Stunning Results

Easily transform your footage into compelling comparison videos using our intuitive templates & scenes, perfect for social media sharing.

Envision a 45-second video that powerfully showcases a home renovation through a "before and after video maker" lens. Aimed at homeowners and DIY enthusiasts, this video should feature a bright, modern visual style with quick, impactful cuts, underscored by an uplifting and energetic soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to effortlessly create stunning comparative visuals, maximizing the transformation's impact.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For young adults and fitness influencers, design an inspiring 30-second "comparison video" that documents a personal fitness or wellness journey. The visual style should be authentic and motivational, capturing genuine expressions of progress and achievement, accompanied by an empowering and rhythmic soundtrack. Integrate HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add a compelling narrative layer, sharing insights and triumphs throughout the transformation.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a persuasive 60-second video tailored for small business owners and product marketers, effectively illustrating a product's transformative capability as an "online video maker". This piece demands a professional, clean visual aesthetic, clearly outlining product benefits with concise graphics and a sophisticated background score. Harness HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" to convert your key marketing messages into a polished, spoken narrative, enabling you to "customize video" content for diverse campaigns with ease.
Example Prompt 3
Bring to life a captivating 50-second short video for artists and creative content creators, detailing the artistic process from concept to completion using robust "editing tools". The desired visual style is calm and visually rich, incorporating dynamic time-lapse segments, complemented by an ambient and inspiring background score. Utilize HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to flawlessly optimize your "video maker" creation for various platforms, ensuring a wide reach for your artistic expression.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Before and After Video Maker Works

Effortlessly showcase transformations by combining your original and updated visuals into compelling comparison videos, ready for any platform.

1
Step 1
Select Your Media
Choose your 'before' and 'after' video clips or images from your device or HeyGen's media library/stock support.
2
Step 2
Arrange Your Comparison
Easily position your 'before' and 'after' footage using the drag-and-drop editor to create side-by-side or sequential views.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals
Add text and graphic elements or dynamic video transition effects to highlight the changes and make your comparison impactful.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Generate your compelling comparison as a high-resolution video in MP4 format, perfectly sized for sharing across social media.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Transform customer journeys into powerful "before and after" success stories, building trust and showcasing tangible results.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects?

HeyGen empowers you to bring creative visions to life with advanced AI video tools. Leverage a vast stock media library, customize video elements, and utilize text and graphic elements to produce engaging content effortlessly.

Can HeyGen be used as a before and after video maker for comparisons?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal online video maker for creating dynamic comparison videos, including before and after sequences. Utilize our intuitive editing tools and video transition effects to clearly showcase transformations, then export your high-resolution video for professional sharing.

What makes HeyGen an intuitive online video editor for various needs?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor combined with powerful AI video tools. You can easily generate text-to-video, add AI avatars, and integrate voiceovers to streamline your video production workflow without complexity.

Does HeyGen support custom branding and high-quality exports without watermarks?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to maintain consistent branding across your videos with custom logos and colors. All your created videos are exported in high-resolution, typically MP4 format, and without watermarks, ensuring a professional and polished final product.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo