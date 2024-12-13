Powerful before after ad video maker for Impactful Ads

Drive conversions with engaging before-after videos, built effortlessly with HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for any platform.

387/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a high-energy 15-second 'before after ad video maker' clip for beauty influencers, showcasing a skincare product's immediate effect. The video should feature glamorous close-ups and vibrant, energetic background music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the product and its benefits dynamically, employing a sleek template from 'Templates & scenes' to quickly convey the 'before and after' impact.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an inspiring 45-second video chronicling a fitness journey from 'before and after'. This 'transformation stories' video is aimed at fitness coaches and individuals seeking motivation, featuring powerful visuals of progress and empowering background music. Leverage HeyGen's 'Media library/stock support' for supplementary clips and create the narrative using 'Text-to-video from script' to highlight milestones effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 20-second 'before after ad video maker' demonstrating a small business's improved online presence. This professional and clean video targets small business owners and marketing professionals, using a confident voiceover and subtle background music. Employ HeyGen's 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to optimize for various social media platforms, ensuring clear communication with 'Subtitles/captions'.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Before After Ad Video Maker Works

Create compelling before and after video ads effortlessly. Showcase incredible transformations and capture audience attention with our intuitive tools designed for impactful results.

1
Step 1
Select Your Video Template
Begin by choosing a pre-designed "video template" specifically crafted for before-and-after comparisons. Our Templates & scenes provide a quick start to your creative process.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Import your "before and after photos" and video clips directly into the editor. Our Media library/stock support makes it easy to manage and arrange your visual assets for a compelling transformation story.
3
Step 3
Apply Engaging Elements
Utilize our comprehensive "editing tools" to add dynamic text, music, and smooth transitions. Enhance your video further by using HeyGen's Voiceover generation for impactful narration.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Ad
Finalize your ad by choosing your preferred "video resolution" and aspect ratio, then export your video for seamless sharing across platforms like social media. Our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure your ad looks perfect everywhere.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Engage Audiences with Social Media Transformations

.

Produce dynamic before-after social media videos quickly, perfect for showcasing dramatic results and increasing engagement across all platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling before and after ad videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly produce dynamic "before and after" ad videos that showcase powerful transformation visuals. Utilize our intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive video templates to craft engaging comparison videos, perfect for social media campaigns.

What makes HeyGen an effective video ad maker for businesses?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI technology to simplify professional video ad creation. Our platform offers a wide range of customizable video templates and high-quality voiceover options, allowing you to generate impactful marketing videos quickly and efficiently.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video ads?

HeyGen provides extensive editing tools and branding controls to fully customize your video ads. You can easily adjust aspect ratios, add dynamic text animations, and incorporate your own media or choose from our stock media library to align perfectly with your brand.

Can HeyGen help me generate high-quality marketing videos quickly using templates?

Yes, HeyGen features a robust selection of video templates designed to accelerate your content creation. Easily generate professional marketing videos, including engaging short-form videos for social media, and add clear calls-to-action to boost engagement and drive results.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo