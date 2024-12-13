Imagine a 45-second beauty tutorial video designed for beginner makeup enthusiasts, showcasing a simple 'no-makeup' makeup look. The visual style should be bright and encouraging, with clear, close-up shots of each application step. An AI-generated voiceover, easily created through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, guides viewers through the process, making it accessible and friendly. This short video aims to empower new users with quick, actionable beauty tips.

Generate Video