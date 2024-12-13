Beauty Product Video Maker Make Your Brand Shine

Launch engaging skincare and makeup product videos faster with professionally designed video templates.

Craft a compelling 30-second skincare product video targeting young adults seeking minimalist routines, employing clean and bright visuals paired with soft, calming background music. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to narrate the benefits with a gentle voiceover generated via "Text-to-video from script," demonstrating the product's subtle transformation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 45-second makeup product video for beauty enthusiasts looking for quick application tips, featuring dynamic and vibrant visuals synchronized with trending pop music. Leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for a polished look and add clear "Subtitles/captions" to highlight key steps, making it easy to follow along.
Prompt 2
Produce a professional 60-second launch announcement video for small business owners introducing a new beauty line, transforming existing "product photos" into sleek, inspiring visuals. Incorporate an authoritative yet friendly "Voiceover generation" from HeyGen, complemented by uplifting instrumental music and drawing from the platform's "Media library/stock support" to enhance the presentation.
Prompt 3
Generate a modern 30-second advertisement for a new beauty gadget aimed at busy marketers requiring quick, branded content, ensuring fast-paced and brand-consistent visuals. Use an "AI Product Video Generator" approach within HeyGen to showcase the product's unique features, utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for multi-platform delivery, and customize colors to match brand guidelines.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Beauty Product Video Maker Works

Create stunning, professional beauty product videos quickly and effortlessly with our intuitive platform, designed to bring your products to life.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your creative process by choosing from our diverse range of AI Beauty Product Video Templates, providing a professional starting point for your video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Photos
Bring your products to life by easily uploading your high-quality product photos. Our platform makes it simple to integrate your visuals for a compelling presentation.
3
Step 3
Generate a Voiceover
Enhance your video's narrative by utilizing our advanced Voiceover generation feature. Simply input your script to create clear, professional audio that perfectly describes your product.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your video is perfected, easily export it using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. Your high-quality beauty product video is now ready for sharing across all your marketing channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI Product Video Generator for beauty product video makers. Create stunning skincare and makeup product videos with AI-powered video templates and realistic AI Avatars.

Highlight Authentic Customer Testimonials

.

Feature compelling customer success stories and reviews using AI videos, building trust and credibility for your beauty brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging beauty product videos without extensive editing skills?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of captivating "skincare product videos" and "makeup product videos" through its intuitive "drag-and-drop editor" and a wide selection of "AI Beauty Product Video Templates". You can easily "customize colors" and branding to perfectly showcase your products.

What advanced AI features does HeyGen offer for generating product videos?

HeyGen is a powerful "AI Product Video Generator" that leverages "AI Avatars" to present your products dynamically. You can effortlessly add professional "voiceover" and generate "subtitles" from your script, making your content accessible and engaging.

Can I integrate my own product photos and other media into HeyGen's video editor?

Absolutely! HeyGen's comprehensive "video editor" allows you to seamlessly upload your "product photos" and other custom media. You can also enhance your creations with an extensive "stock media" library and engaging "music" tracks.

Does HeyGen support custom branding and professional effects for product videos?

Yes, HeyGen enables robust branding by letting you "customize colors" and integrate your brand's visual identity. Elevate your product videos with professional "transitions" and other effects, ensuring a polished, consistent brand presence.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo