Beauty Product Video Maker Make Your Brand Shine
Launch engaging skincare and makeup product videos faster with professionally designed video templates.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an engaging 45-second makeup product video for beauty enthusiasts looking for quick application tips, featuring dynamic and vibrant visuals synchronized with trending pop music. Leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for a polished look and add clear "Subtitles/captions" to highlight key steps, making it easy to follow along.
Produce a professional 60-second launch announcement video for small business owners introducing a new beauty line, transforming existing "product photos" into sleek, inspiring visuals. Incorporate an authoritative yet friendly "Voiceover generation" from HeyGen, complemented by uplifting instrumental music and drawing from the platform's "Media library/stock support" to enhance the presentation.
Generate a modern 30-second advertisement for a new beauty gadget aimed at busy marketers requiring quick, branded content, ensuring fast-paced and brand-consistent visuals. Use an "AI Product Video Generator" approach within HeyGen to showcase the product's unique features, utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for multi-platform delivery, and customize colors to match brand guidelines.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI Product Video Generator for beauty product video makers. Create stunning skincare and makeup product videos with AI-powered video templates and realistic AI Avatars.
Create High-Converting Product Ads.
Effortlessly produce high-performing video ads for your beauty products, increasing reach and sales with AI-powered video generation.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly generate captivating short videos and clips perfect for showcasing beauty products across all social media platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging beauty product videos without extensive editing skills?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of captivating "skincare product videos" and "makeup product videos" through its intuitive "drag-and-drop editor" and a wide selection of "AI Beauty Product Video Templates". You can easily "customize colors" and branding to perfectly showcase your products.
What advanced AI features does HeyGen offer for generating product videos?
HeyGen is a powerful "AI Product Video Generator" that leverages "AI Avatars" to present your products dynamically. You can effortlessly add professional "voiceover" and generate "subtitles" from your script, making your content accessible and engaging.
Can I integrate my own product photos and other media into HeyGen's video editor?
Absolutely! HeyGen's comprehensive "video editor" allows you to seamlessly upload your "product photos" and other custom media. You can also enhance your creations with an extensive "stock media" library and engaging "music" tracks.
Does HeyGen support custom branding and professional effects for product videos?
Yes, HeyGen enables robust branding by letting you "customize colors" and integrate your brand's visual identity. Elevate your product videos with professional "transitions" and other effects, ensuring a polished, consistent brand presence.