Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second beauty product video ad for small to medium-sized beauty businesses and marketing managers, highlighting a new line of organic skincare. The video should have a modern, fast-paced visual style with vibrant transitions and an upbeat soundtrack, complemented by an energetic voiceover. Emphasize how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature streamlines content creation, making high-quality ads accessible and efficient.
Produce a 45-second short video for beauty influencers and content creators, demonstrating the versatility of a new makeup palette for various looks. The visual style should be trendy and aesthetically pleasing, utilizing dynamic cuts and popular background music, alongside an enthusiastic voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to showcase creative possibilities, encouraging users to easily customize and share their unique beauty narratives on social media.
Generate a 1-minute educational product video aimed at e-commerce managers and international beauty marketers, explaining the benefits of a new hair care technology. The visual and audio style should be polished and internationally accessible, featuring clear product shots and concise explanations, with a professional voiceover. Employ HeyGen's robust subtitles/captions feature to ensure global reach and accessibility for diverse audiences, effectively conveying key product information.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines beauty product video generation, helping brands create stunning product videos and beauty product video ads with AI. Elevate your marketing effortlessly.
High-Performing Beauty Product Ads.
Quickly generate compelling beauty product video ads using AI, driving higher engagement and conversion rates for your campaigns.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and short clips to effectively promote beauty products across all platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI product video creation?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI-based text-to-video creation to transform your scripts into polished product videos. With its intuitive AI video creation process, you can efficiently generate compelling product demo videos that resonate with your audience.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for customizing product videos?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive online video editor with robust tools, allowing you to easily customize the look and feel of your product videos. You can integrate realistic AI avatars, generate natural voiceovers, add precise subtitles, and utilize a rich stock media library to enhance your content.
Can HeyGen help scale product video production for various platforms?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to streamline and scale your video creation process, enabling you to produce numerous high-quality product videos quickly. The platform supports various aspect ratios and allows for seamless saving and sharing of your customized videos across different social media channels.
HeyGen utilizes advanced AI avatars to present your product information dynamically and professionally within your videos. Combined with powerful AI-generated scripts, this allows for rapid and consistent content creation, ensuring your product videos are engaging and effective.