Beauty News Video Maker: Create Stunning Updates Fast

Effortlessly produce scroll-stopping beauty videos with our AI Video Tool. Simply use Text-to-video from script for rapid content creation without a team.

Create a compelling 30-second beauty news video for beauty enthusiasts and industry professionals, announcing the latest skincare breakthrough with a sleek, modern visual style and energetic background music, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation to deliver a polished, informative update.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Beauty News Video Maker Works

Create captivating beauty news videos with ease using our smart AI Video Tool. Generate scroll-stopping content for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube without needing a video team.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from our "video templates" or use "Text-to-video from script" to kickstart your beauty news video.
2
Step 2
Customize with Media
Enhance your video by adding assets and using powerful "editing tools" to fine-tune your visuals.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover and Subtitles
Utilize our "AI Video Tool" to "generate voiceover" narration and automatically add subtitles for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export Your Beauty News Video
Export your finished, scroll-stopping beauty videos in various formats using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for social platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your AI Video Tool for beauty news. Effortlessly create captivating, scroll-stopping videos for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Showcase Product Success & Trends

.

Highlight new beauty product successes, reviews, and emerging trends through engaging AI-powered video content.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my beauty marketing efforts?

HeyGen is an exceptional Beauty Marketing Video Maker, enabling you to create captivating beauty ads and scroll-stopping beauty videos with ease. Leverage our online video maker to produce engaging content for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, boosting your brand presence.

Does HeyGen offer customizable options for my beauty videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive customizable options with numerous video templates and powerful editing tools. You can easily brand your content with logos and colors, ensuring your beauty videos align perfectly with your aesthetic.

What makes HeyGen an ideal AI Video Tool for beauty content?

HeyGen stands out as an ideal AI Video Tool for beauty content, allowing you to easily create beauty news video and marketing videos. Leverage our Text to Beauty Video feature and AI avatars to produce professional, scroll-stopping beauty videos without extensive editing.

Is specialized software or a video team required to use HeyGen?

No, with HeyGen, there's no video team or software needed to create professional-quality beauty videos. Our intuitive platform and smart beauty video creation tools make it simple for anyone to produce high-quality content efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo