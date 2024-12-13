Banner Video Generator: Create Stunning Ad Creatives
Quickly design eye-catching ad creatives using our rich library of templates to boost your social media presence.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a polished 45-second promotional video targeted at product managers and e-commerce brands, illustrating the meticulous customization options available for their product launches. The aesthetic should be sleek and professional, featuring smooth transitions between detailed product shots and elegantly animated elements, set to an inspiring, contemporary instrumental track. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" allows users to select perfect visuals, ensuring every banner video is uniquely branded and visually stunning.
Develop an informative 60-second video designed for marketing and design teams in agencies or large corporations, explaining the efficiency of an AI-powered banner video generator. The visuals should be clean and professional, using explanatory graphics and on-screen text to convey complex information clearly, accompanied by an authoritative yet friendly voiceover. This video will showcase how HeyGen’s "Text-to-video from script" capability streamlines the video production workflow, transforming written content into engaging video ads effortlessly, making it a powerful AI tool for rapid content generation.
Produce a concise 15-second video aiming at global content creators and international marketing specialists, highlighting the accessibility and impact of localized video content. The visual style should be bold and impactful, featuring diverse global imagery and quick, dynamic cuts, paired with an energetic, modern background track. This prompt will illustrate how HeyGen’s "Subtitles/captions" feature allows users to easily add multilingual overlays, ensuring their video editing tools can create universally understood messages and a clear Call to Action across different markets.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creatives.
Quickly produce high-performing ad creatives with AI video tools, enhancing campaign effectiveness.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Craft captivating videos and clips for social media platforms, driving higher engagement rates.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my ad creatives for marketing campaigns?
HeyGen empowers you to produce engaging ad creatives with ease, utilizing a vast library of templates and stock media. You can incorporate dynamic animated elements to capture attention and elevate your marketing campaigns.
What features make HeyGen a leading banner video generator?
HeyGen stands out as a powerful banner video generator by integrating intuitive AI tools with a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor. This allows efficient creation and customization of high-quality banner videos without extensive video editing expertise.
Does HeyGen allow me to resize and export banner videos for various social media platforms?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust capabilities to effortlessly resize your banner videos to fit the specific aspect ratios required by different social media platforms. You can then export your optimized videos in various formats for maximum reach.
What branding options does HeyGen offer for banner video customization?
With HeyGen, marketing and design teams can fully customize their banner videos, incorporating branding controls such as custom logos and colors. You can also add a watermark to maintain brand consistency across all your creative output.