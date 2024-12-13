Craft a 45-second marketing video targeting individuals facing financial distress, designed to reassure them and present the bankruptcy attorney as a compassionate solution. The visual style should begin with a muted, anxious tone, gradually shifting to bright and hopeful imagery as the attorney's guidance is introduced, complemented by calming background music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to depict relatable client scenarios or the attorney themselves, creating an engaging and empathetic "bankruptcy attorney promo video maker" experience.

Generate Video