Background Remover Video Maker for Stunning Visuals
Remove backgrounds without a green screen and instantly craft dynamic videos with custom scenes using HeyGen's intuitive templates and scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video maker revolutionizes content creation, delivering professional videos with custom backgrounds. Eliminate complex background removal and green screens effortlessly.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Produce captivating AI video ads rapidly, ensuring a professional look that drives strong results and engagement.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly create dynamic social media videos with polished visuals, enhancing audience connection and brand presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video background removal without a green screen?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI technology to automatically detect and remove backgrounds from your videos, eliminating the need for traditional green screens. This powerful online tool makes it simple to create a transparent video background or replace it with custom backgrounds.
Can I use custom backgrounds with HeyGen's video maker?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily replace your video's original background with any custom image or virtual background you choose. This enhances your content creation, giving you complete control over your visual storytelling.
What quality can I expect from HeyGen's background remover for videos?
HeyGen's video background remover delivers professional-grade results, allowing you to produce crisp, clean videos with removed backgrounds. You can export your final video in full HD (1080p), ensuring high-quality output for all your content.
Is HeyGen's video background remover an online tool?
Absolutely! HeyGen's powerful video background remover is an intuitive online tool, accessible directly from your browser. This makes video editing and background removal convenient for anyone, anywhere.