Back to School Ad Video Maker: Create Engaging Promos

Create stunning back to school ads using our intuitive text-to-video from script capability to drive engagement.

311/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For prospective students and their families, craft a welcoming 45-second Back to School Admission Video that showcases the institution's vibrant atmosphere and academic excellence. Employ a warm, inviting visual style, accompanied by a friendly narrative generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to build trust and enthusiasm.
Example Prompt 2
A 60-second social media reel for teenagers and young adults on platforms like Instagram Reels could feature a high-energy school supplies haul video maker, using quick cuts and popular music. This engaging content should utilize clear subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach and understanding, even when viewed without sound.
Example Prompt 3
Businesses aiming to attract consumers with back-to-school deals can create a direct and impactful 15-second Back To School Discount promotion. The video should adopt a catchy visual style with bold graphics, potentially featuring an AI avatar to deliver the special offer message clearly and engagingly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Back to School Ad Video Maker Works

Create captivating back to school ad videos quickly and easily, boosting engagement and driving traffic for the season.

1
Step 1
Select a Back to School Template
Begin by choosing from our rich video templates designed for the back-to-school season, or generate a script to create your ad using our Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Video Content
Easily customize your chosen template with your brand's unique message and media. Utilize our Media library/stock support or upload your own, adding dynamic text animations to make your back to school promo video stand out.
3
Step 3
Refine with AI and Voiceover
Enhance your ad using AI-driven video tools for polished results. Generate a professional voiceover with our Voiceover generation feature, making your AI Back to School Video Generator experience effortless.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Ad
Finalize your back to school ad video maker creation by exporting it in various Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok, ensuring maximum reach with Subtitles/captions.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Promote educational courses and enrollment

.

Develop compelling videos to promote back-to-school courses and drive increased enrollment for educational institutions.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist in creating compelling back-to-school videos?

HeyGen acts as an "AI Back to School Video Generator," streamlining the creation of engaging content. Leverage our rich video templates and AI-driven video tools to produce high-quality back to school promo videos efficiently.

What customization options are available for my back to school ad video maker needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive customization features, including the ability to add dynamic text animations, stunning overlays, and personalize content to specifically target platforms like Instagram Reels or TikTok for your back to school promo video.

Can HeyGen help me generate scripts and professional voiceovers for my back-to-school content?

Yes, HeyGen features robust capabilities to generate script for your back to school videos. You can also utilize our creator-style voiceover generation and even incorporate AI avatars to deliver your message effectively.

Does HeyGen provide back to school video templates optimized for various social media platforms?

Definitely. HeyGen offers a variety of back to school video templates specifically designed for platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok. These templates ensure your content is perfectly formatted and engaging for maximum reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo