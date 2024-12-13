Create a heartwarming 30-second baby shower invitation video designed for expectant parents to share with close family and friends. This video should feature a soft pastel color palette, gentle animations, and incorporate personal photos of the parents-to-be. A warm, inviting voiceover, generated with HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, set against a gentle lullaby instrumental, will convey the joyous announcement of the upcoming baby shower, making it a memorable 'baby shower invitation video' for all.

