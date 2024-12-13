B2C Promo Video Maker: Boost Your Marketing Campaigns

Effortlessly create stunning B2C marketing videos for social media with our vast collection of templates & scenes, boosting engagement and driving sales.

342/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a sleek, professional 45-second marketing video aimed at marketing professionals needing efficient content for their latest campaigns. Utilize a confident, persuasive voiceover, highlighting the impact of dynamic promotional video content. Demonstrate the seamless integration of "AI avatars" to deliver key messages, emphasizing HeyGen's role in creating high-quality marketing campaigns without complex production.
Example Prompt 2
Design a clean, illustrative 60-second explainer video for entrepreneurs launching new products, focusing on clarity and approachability. This video, with its friendly, clear audio, should break down a complex product feature into simple steps. Leverage HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to deliver precise, engaging explanations, effectively turning technical details into an accessible how-to video for B2C consumers.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a modern, engaging 30-second marketing video for e-commerce sellers, designed to quickly grab attention on social platforms. The video should have an enthusiastic tone and dynamic visuals. Illustrate how effortlessly they can create impactful business marketing content by utilizing HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to ensure their message resonates even without sound, transforming their product showcases into effective marketing videos.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How B2C Promotional Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging B2C promotional videos with AI-powered tools and a drag-and-drop interface, designed to boost your social media marketing campaigns.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Select from a wide array of professionally designed "templates & scenes" to quickly begin your B2C promotional video, or start from a blank canvas for full creative control.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Enhance your video with professional-sounding audio. Utilize our "AI voiceovers" to narrate your promotional message with a variety of voices and languages.
3
Step 3
Apply Automatic Subtitles
Ensure your message is clear and accessible to all viewers by using "automatic subtitles". This improves engagement, especially for those watching without sound.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Download your completed B2C promotional video in various formats, optimized for seamless sharing across all your "social media" platforms to reach your target audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Develop persuasive AI-powered videos to feature positive customer experiences, building trust and credibility for your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating promotional videos?

HeyGen acts as a powerful promotional video maker, offering an intuitive drag-and-drop interface combined with a wide array of professional templates & scenes. This allows you to quickly design engaging content for your marketing campaigns and social media.

Can I personalize my promotional videos with unique presenters?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to include realistic AI avatars in your promotional videos, bringing your scripts to life. You can also generate natural-sounding AI voiceovers directly from your text, ensuring a professional and engaging delivery.

What features make HeyGen an effective B2C Promo Video Maker?

As a premier B2C Promo Video Maker, HeyGen provides essential tools for creating impactful marketing videos. You can ensure brand consistency with integrated branding controls and maximize accessibility with automatic subtitles, all crucial for reaching diverse audiences.

How can HeyGen help optimize videos for various social media platforms?

HeyGen, an advanced AI video editor, allows you to effortlessly optimize your content, including explainer videos and promotional videos, for different platforms. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your creations look perfect on any social media channel.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo