Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sleek, 45-second product demo video targeting discerning e-commerce brands, meticulously showcasing the core features of your B2C product with a clean, modern visual aesthetic, professional narration, and subtle background music. Leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to establish consistent branding, incorporating realistic AI avatars that clearly articulate product benefits.
Example Prompt 2
Unleash the power of rapid content creation with a dynamic, 15-second promotional video specifically tailored for marketing teams aiming for quick, impactful social media campaigns. Imagine fast-paced visuals, trendy music, and concise messaging, all optimized by HeyGen's robust media library/stock support and precise aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless deployment across all platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an inspiring 60-second B2C product video for ambitious startups introducing innovative offerings, designed to captivate investors and early adopters with a visionary, futuristic visual style and a polished, professional soundtrack. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly employ AI avatars to deliver clear and confident narration, further enhanced by automatic subtitles/captions to ensure maximum accessibility and impact.
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How B2C Product Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, high-quality product videos with AI, perfect for showcasing your offerings to customers and boosting your marketing efforts.

Step 1
Create Your Video Project
Begin by inputting your script, and leverage our text-to-video from script capability to transform your text into a visual story.
Step 2
Add Engaging Visual Elements
Enhance your video by incorporating professional AI avatars to narrate your product's features, bringing your message to life.
Step 3
Apply Voiceovers and Branding
Apply a professional touch with our voiceover generation feature, creating clear and engaging narration for your product.
Step 4
Export Your Polished Video
Finalize your creation by choosing your desired aspect-ratio resizing and exporting your ad-ready video for various platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Testimonials

Transform customer success stories into persuasive video testimonials to build trust and encourage purchases for B2C products.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects with AI avatars?

HeyGen allows you to easily create engaging promotional videos and product demo videos by leveraging realistic AI avatars generated from your text. This enables a professional touch and diverse representation for your content without complex shoots.

What tools does HeyGen offer for consistent branding in product videos?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, including customizable video templates and creative assets, to ensure your product videos maintain a consistent brand tone. You can integrate your logo, colors, and specific visual elements across all your marketing needs.

Can HeyGen help produce ad-ready videos with high-quality voiceovers and visual assets?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust voiceover generation capabilities, along with access to a rich media library and stock support for background music and studio-quality product b-roll. This empowers businesses to create high-performing ad creation effortlessly for social media campaigns.

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for marketing needs?

HeyGen makes text-to-video generation incredibly simple, allowing you to transform scripts into compelling content with AI powered auto generated scripts and editing tools. Its intuitive platform helps you efficiently generate video variants, including subtitles & captions, for diverse social media campaigns.

