Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Targeted at enterprise teams and content creators, this 60-second video delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI video creation platform. Discover how AI avatars can bring your scripts to life with realistic voiceover generation, perfect for training and internal communications. The video employs a professional and polished visual style, with clear, concise graphics and animations that enhance understanding. Learn how our platform's integration capabilities streamline your video production process.
This 30-second video is crafted for small business owners and marketers looking to elevate their video marketing strategy. Highlighting the creative potential of HeyGen's business video maker, the narrative emphasizes the use of templates to quickly produce engaging content. The visual style is vibrant and energetic, with upbeat music that complements the fast-paced editing. See how our media library/stock support provides endless possibilities for content repurposing and audience engagement.
Aimed at digital marketers and creative agencies, this 90-second video showcases the comprehensive suite of video marketing tools available on HeyGen. With a focus on analytics and collaboration, the narrative demonstrates how you can track performance and work seamlessly with your team. The visual style is sophisticated and data-driven, featuring infographics and charts that provide insights at a glance. Discover the security and reliability of our video hosting, ensuring your content is always protected.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video creation platform empowers businesses to enhance their B2B video marketing strategies with high-performing, engaging content. By leveraging advanced video marketing tools, enterprises can streamline video production and maximize audience engagement.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Create impactful B2B ads in minutes using AI-driven video tools to captivate your target audience.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly generate compelling social media clips to boost brand visibility and engagement across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enhance B2B video creation?
HeyGen streamlines B2B video creation with its AI video creation platform, offering features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. This allows businesses to produce professional videos efficiently, enhancing their video marketing efforts.
What branding options does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing businesses to incorporate their logos and colors seamlessly into videos. This ensures that every video aligns with your brand identity, making it a powerful tool for enterprise video production.
Can HeyGen support collaboration in video projects?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates collaboration by offering tools that allow teams to work together on video projects. This includes features like video hosting and integration capabilities, ensuring a smooth workflow for business video makers.
What templates are available on HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of templates and scenes tailored for various business needs. These templates simplify the video creation process, enabling users to focus on content repurposing and creative aspects of video marketing.