B2B Video Maker: Elevate Your Business with AI Precision

Unlock seamless video creation with AI avatars for personalized and engaging content that enhances your brand's storytelling.

511/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at enterprise teams and content creators, this 60-second video delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI video creation platform. Discover how AI avatars can bring your scripts to life with realistic voiceover generation, perfect for training and internal communications. The video employs a professional and polished visual style, with clear, concise graphics and animations that enhance understanding. Learn how our platform's integration capabilities streamline your video production process.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is crafted for small business owners and marketers looking to elevate their video marketing strategy. Highlighting the creative potential of HeyGen's business video maker, the narrative emphasizes the use of templates to quickly produce engaging content. The visual style is vibrant and energetic, with upbeat music that complements the fast-paced editing. See how our media library/stock support provides endless possibilities for content repurposing and audience engagement.
Prompt 3
Aimed at digital marketers and creative agencies, this 90-second video showcases the comprehensive suite of video marketing tools available on HeyGen. With a focus on analytics and collaboration, the narrative demonstrates how you can track performance and work seamlessly with your team. The visual style is sophisticated and data-driven, featuring infographics and charts that provide insights at a glance. Discover the security and reliability of our video hosting, ensuring your content is always protected.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a B2B Video Maker Works

Create engaging business videos effortlessly with our AI-powered platform.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Avatars
Start by selecting from a range of AI avatars to give your video a professional and personalized touch. These avatars can be customized to align with your brand's identity, making your content more relatable and engaging.
2
Step 2
Choose from Templates
Utilize our diverse library of templates to streamline your video creation process. These templates are designed to cater to various business needs, ensuring your video is both visually appealing and effective in communication.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover Generation
Enhance your video with our voiceover generation feature. This allows you to add clear and professional narration, ensuring your message is delivered effectively and resonates with your audience.
4
Step 4
Export with Branding Controls
Once your video is ready, export it with full branding controls. Customize logos, colors, and other brand elements to ensure your video aligns perfectly with your corporate identity, ready to impress your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video creation platform empowers businesses to enhance their B2B video marketing strategies with high-performing, engaging content. By leveraging advanced video marketing tools, enterprises can streamline video production and maximize audience engagement.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Craft engaging AI-powered videos to highlight customer achievements and build trust with potential clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance B2B video creation?

HeyGen streamlines B2B video creation with its AI video creation platform, offering features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. This allows businesses to produce professional videos efficiently, enhancing their video marketing efforts.

What branding options does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing businesses to incorporate their logos and colors seamlessly into videos. This ensures that every video aligns with your brand identity, making it a powerful tool for enterprise video production.

Can HeyGen support collaboration in video projects?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates collaboration by offering tools that allow teams to work together on video projects. This includes features like video hosting and integration capabilities, ensuring a smooth workflow for business video makers.

What templates are available on HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of templates and scenes tailored for various business needs. These templates simplify the video creation process, enabling users to focus on content repurposing and creative aspects of video marketing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo