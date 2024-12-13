B2B Video Generator: Create Professional Videos Instantly
Generate professional marketing videos with AI avatars to engage your B2B audience and scale your outreach effortlessly.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a dynamic 60-second sales enablement video targeting sales teams and potential customers during a product demonstration, aiming to highlight a crucial feature with an engaging, instructional, and sleek visual style that includes compelling UI demonstrations. This video should feature a calm and confident voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability, expertly integrating various visual elements from the Templates & scenes library to maintain audience attention.
Develop a vibrant 30-second social media video advertisement aimed at industry professionals and social media followers, promoting an upcoming webinar with a dynamic, eye-catching, and vibrant visual style featuring fast-paced editing and energetic background music. Ensure this AI video ad effectively uses HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for broad accessibility and is optimized for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Craft an informative 40-second internal communication video for employees and internal stakeholders, delivering a company update in a friendly, trustworthy, and professional yet approachable visual and audio style, accompanied by calming music and clear messaging. Leverage HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance visual context and utilize AI avatars to deliver the message, ensuring a consistent and engaging presentation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing B2B Ad Creation.
Quickly generate compelling AI video ads to boost your B2B marketing campaigns and achieve higher engagement and conversion rates.
Employee Training & Onboarding.
Create engaging AI-powered training and onboarding videos that improve employee understanding and retention of critical information.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for marketing?
HeyGen empowers users to generate high-quality marketing videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Our intuitive platform transforms scripts into engaging video content, perfect for various creative applications like social media video and sales enablement video.
Can HeyGen help craft engaging AI video ads for my business?
Absolutely. HeyGen is a powerful AI video editor designed to help businesses craft visually stunning AI video ads and scalable business content. Leverage our diverse video templates and AI script generation to produce effective campaigns quickly.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video customization?
HeyGen provides extensive creative tools, including branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors, a rich media library, and options for dynamic voiceover generation. These features ensure your marketing videos are personalized and align perfectly with your brand identity.
Is HeyGen suitable for generating internal communication or training videos?
Yes, HeyGen is highly versatile for creating various internal communication videos and high-quality training videos. Our AI-powered tools and interactive human avatars make it simple to produce professional, engaging content for employee training and onboarding.