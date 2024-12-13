B2B Video Generator: Create Professional Videos Instantly

Generate professional marketing videos with AI avatars to engage your B2B audience and scale your outreach effortlessly.

Imagine a 45-second marketing video designed to captivate potential B2B clients, specifically marketing managers, by showcasing an innovative B2B video generator. This video should adopt a clean, professional, and modern visual style, complemented by upbeat background music and clear narration, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key features and Text-to-video from script for seamless content delivery.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a dynamic 60-second sales enablement video targeting sales teams and potential customers during a product demonstration, aiming to highlight a crucial feature with an engaging, instructional, and sleek visual style that includes compelling UI demonstrations. This video should feature a calm and confident voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability, expertly integrating various visual elements from the Templates & scenes library to maintain audience attention.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a vibrant 30-second social media video advertisement aimed at industry professionals and social media followers, promoting an upcoming webinar with a dynamic, eye-catching, and vibrant visual style featuring fast-paced editing and energetic background music. Ensure this AI video ad effectively uses HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for broad accessibility and is optimized for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an informative 40-second internal communication video for employees and internal stakeholders, delivering a company update in a friendly, trustworthy, and professional yet approachable visual and audio style, accompanied by calming music and clear messaging. Leverage HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance visual context and utilize AI avatars to deliver the message, ensuring a consistent and engaging presentation.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How B2B Video Generator Works

Quickly transform text into compelling B2B videos with AI, streamlining your content creation for marketing, sales, and training.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by typing or pasting your video content. Our B2B video generator uses text-to-video technology to bring your words to life.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to be your presenter, and pair it with a suitable voiceover for a natural delivery.
3
Step 3
Customize with Brand Elements
Enhance your video by applying video templates, incorporating your branding, and adding relevant stock media to match your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Generate your final video, complete with automatically generated subtitles/captions, and download it in high-quality MP4 format, ready for distribution.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for marketing?

HeyGen empowers users to generate high-quality marketing videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Our intuitive platform transforms scripts into engaging video content, perfect for various creative applications like social media video and sales enablement video.

Can HeyGen help craft engaging AI video ads for my business?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a powerful AI video editor designed to help businesses craft visually stunning AI video ads and scalable business content. Leverage our diverse video templates and AI script generation to produce effective campaigns quickly.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video customization?

HeyGen provides extensive creative tools, including branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors, a rich media library, and options for dynamic voiceover generation. These features ensure your marketing videos are personalized and align perfectly with your brand identity.

Is HeyGen suitable for generating internal communication or training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is highly versatile for creating various internal communication videos and high-quality training videos. Our AI-powered tools and interactive human avatars make it simple to produce professional, engaging content for employee training and onboarding.

