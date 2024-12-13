B2B Sales Training Videos: Boost Your Team's Performance

Deliver impactful sales training and elevate your team's sales skills. Leverage Text-to-video from script for efficient, customized content creation.

363/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 45-second engaging video for experienced B2B salespeople needing a refresher on refining their active listening skills within the sales process. This video should feature short, scenario-based vignettes with clean, illustrative graphics, supported by a professional, concise voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly set up relevant business scenarios.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second informative video targeting sales managers looking to implement new online sales training programs, highlighting the benefits of customized content. The visual style should be professional and sleek, demonstrating flexibility and an authoritative tone with well-placed data visualizations. Ensure all spoken content is accessible through accurate Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for maximum reach.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 75-second dynamic video aimed at remote B2B sales teams, focusing on advanced presentation skills and building rapport virtually. The video should have an interactive feel with professional visuals and a friendly, encouraging tone. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure optimal viewing across various platforms and devices.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How B2B Sales Training Videos Work

Transform your B2B sales training with custom videos. Easily create engaging, professional content to upskill your team and refine your sales process effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Draft your detailed script for effective "b2b sales training videos", then effortlessly convert your text into engaging video content using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
"Choose" from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to present your "sales training" material, ensuring a professional and consistent on-screen presence for your learners.
3
Step 3
Add Subtitles and Branding
"Add" dynamic "Subtitles/captions" to your "sales process" explanations, improving accessibility and comprehension. Incorporate your branding controls for a cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
"Export" your completed "online sales training programs" in various "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" options, ready for seamless distribution across all your internal platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Sales Content Production

.

Quickly generate high-quality B2B sales training videos and materials, ensuring timely updates for evolving sales processes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance B2B sales training videos for my team?

HeyGen enables you to create engaging, customized content for your B2B salespeople, transforming traditional sales training into dynamic video training programs. You can personalize videos with AI avatars and branding controls to resonate better with your new salespeople.

What sales skills can I teach using HeyGen's online sales training programs?

HeyGen's platform is ideal for developing online sales training programs covering crucial sales skills like active listening skills, presentation skills, building rapport, and negotiation. Its text-to-video capabilities allow for quick content generation and distribution.

Can HeyGen help streamline remote training for my sales process?

Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines remote training by allowing you to rapidly produce high-quality sales training videos with AI avatars and voiceover generation from a script. This ensures consistent and scalable delivery of your sales process content for your team.

How does HeyGen support consistent branding across sales training content?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization, ensuring all your sales training videos maintain a professional and unified appearance. This creates a cohesive experience for your team across all customized content and video training.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo