B2B Sales Training Videos: Boost Your Team's Performance
Deliver impactful sales training and elevate your team's sales skills. Leverage Text-to-video from script for efficient, customized content creation.
Create a 45-second engaging video for experienced B2B salespeople needing a refresher on refining their active listening skills within the sales process. This video should feature short, scenario-based vignettes with clean, illustrative graphics, supported by a professional, concise voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly set up relevant business scenarios.
Produce a 90-second informative video targeting sales managers looking to implement new online sales training programs, highlighting the benefits of customized content. The visual style should be professional and sleek, demonstrating flexibility and an authoritative tone with well-placed data visualizations. Ensure all spoken content is accessible through accurate Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for maximum reach.
Design a 75-second dynamic video aimed at remote B2B sales teams, focusing on advanced presentation skills and building rapport virtually. The video should have an interactive feel with professional visuals and a friendly, encouraging tone. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure optimal viewing across various platforms and devices.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Accelerate Online Sales Training.
Quickly produce more online sales training programs, making sales skills development accessible to B2B salespeople globally.
Enhance Sales Training Engagement.
Improve B2B sales training videos by boosting engagement and retention of crucial sales skills for better performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance B2B sales training videos for my team?
HeyGen enables you to create engaging, customized content for your B2B salespeople, transforming traditional sales training into dynamic video training programs. You can personalize videos with AI avatars and branding controls to resonate better with your new salespeople.
What sales skills can I teach using HeyGen's online sales training programs?
HeyGen's platform is ideal for developing online sales training programs covering crucial sales skills like active listening skills, presentation skills, building rapport, and negotiation. Its text-to-video capabilities allow for quick content generation and distribution.
Can HeyGen help streamline remote training for my sales process?
Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines remote training by allowing you to rapidly produce high-quality sales training videos with AI avatars and voiceover generation from a script. This ensures consistent and scalable delivery of your sales process content for your team.
How does HeyGen support consistent branding across sales training content?
HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization, ensuring all your sales training videos maintain a professional and unified appearance. This creates a cohesive experience for your team across all customized content and video training.