Craft powerful B2B promotional videos effortlessly with AI voiceover generation and compelling templates to boost your marketing campaigns.

Produce a compelling 1-minute B2B promotional video targeting marketing teams, showcasing how they can quickly create high-impact content. The visual style should be professional and sleek, featuring dynamic text overlays and upbeat corporate background music. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform marketing copy into engaging visual narratives, ensuring a consistent brand message.

Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second explainer video designed for product managers, detailing the key features of a new software update. The visual and audio style should be clear, instructive, and user-friendly, employing a friendly AI avatar to guide the viewer through each step. Integrate HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and its AI avatars to provide a consistent on-screen presenter.
Prompt 2
Create a vibrant 30-second promotional video aimed at small business owners, demonstrating how effortlessly they can launch social media marketing campaigns. The video should be fast-paced and visually rich, incorporating quick cuts and energetic background music. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid creation and its Media library/stock support to add professional imagery without extra cost.
Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute tutorial video for corporate trainers, outlining complex internal processes using an AI-powered tool. The visual and audio style must be calm and professional, focusing on clear data presentation and articulate voiceover generation. Employ HeyGen's Voiceover generation for consistent narration and its Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure the video is optimized for various learning platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a B2B Promo Video Maker Works

Create compelling B2B promotional videos efficiently, from script to final edit, using AI-powered tools and professional templates.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing your B2B promotional video script, or use AI-powered script generation. HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature will then convert your text into dynamic scenes for your promotional videos.
2
Step 2
Select a Professional Template
Choose from a wide range of professional templates designed for business needs. Easily add your brand assets, stock footage, and media from our library to fit your marketing campaigns.
3
Step 3
Generate AI Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your promotional videos with powerful "Voiceover generation" to deliver a clear message. You can also include automatic subtitles to ensure accessibility and wider reach for your B2B audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Masterpiece
Finalize your professional videos by adjusting "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for different platforms. Download and share your high-quality B2B promo video across social media and other channels to boost your sales funnel.

HeyGen, your AI Promo Video Maker, empowers B2B businesses to create compelling promotional videos. Effortlessly craft professional marketing campaigns to boost sales and engagement.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Develop powerful video testimonials and case studies to build trust and demonstrate the value of your B2B solutions effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of promotional videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI Promo Video Maker, leveraging AI-powered tools to streamline the entire process. Users can quickly create compelling promotional videos, transforming ideas into high-quality marketing content without extensive video editing experience.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for customizing promotional videos?

HeyGen provides advanced technical video editing tools, including a drag-and-drop editor for easy customization. You can enhance your videos with features like automatic subtitles, AI voiceovers, stock footage, and even utilize a brand kit tool to maintain consistent branding.

Can HeyGen help businesses produce various types of B2B promotional videos efficiently?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as a powerful B2B promo video maker, enabling businesses to create a range of video content, from explainer videos to product demo videos. Its robust templates and generative media capabilities allow for rapid production, boosting your marketing campaigns.

What role do AI avatars play in HeyGen's video creation process?

HeyGen integrates realistic AI avatars and sophisticated text-to-video technology to bring your scripts to life. This allows for the rapid generation of professional marketing videos complete with AI voiceovers and custom AI visuals, enhancing your brand story.

