B2B Promo Video Generator: Create High-Impact Marketing Videos
Quickly create compelling promotional marketing videos and grow your business with advanced text-to-video from script generation.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second video targeting marketing teams who need engaging 'social media promos'. The visual aesthetic should be modern and fast-paced, incorporating kinetic typography and a trendy background music track. Emphasize the flexibility of 'Templates & scenes' for rapid creation and the utility of 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to perfectly fit different platforms, along with clear 'Subtitles/captions' for silent viewing.
Produce an informative 2-minute video designed for HR or customer success teams, illustrating how to create effective 'customer success stories' or product explainers. The visual style should be clear, concise, and tutorial-like, featuring a friendly 'AI avatar' presenting key information over screen recordings. Integrate visuals from the 'Media library/stock support' and use 'Text-to-video from script' to ensure a polished narrative flow.
Design a sleek 30-second video for sales professionals aiming to 'grow your business' through personalized outreach. The visual approach should be direct and persuasive, utilizing professional imagery and a confident, articulate 'Voiceover generation'. Demonstrate how quickly impactful messages can be created using diverse 'Templates & scenes' to capture attention and communicate value.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI Video Maker that empowers B2B businesses to create compelling promotional videos rapidly. Generate high-quality marketing videos to grow your business effectively.
Create High-Performing B2B Video Ads.
Quickly generate compelling, AI-powered promotional videos that capture your B2B audience's attention and drive conversion.
Produce Engaging Social Media Promos.
Effortlessly create dynamic social media videos and clips to boost brand visibility and engage your B2B audience across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen utilize AI-powered tools for creating promotional videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to simplify promotional video creation. Users can transform text-to-video from script with realistic AI avatars and generate natural voiceover generation, allowing for efficient production of high-quality promotional videos directly within an online editor.
What innovative features does HeyGen offer for generating engaging marketing videos?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools designed for marketing videos, including a vast library of templates and AI visuals. Our drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to add subtitles, stock media, and customize every aspect to effectively grow your business with compelling content.
Can HeyGen customize promotional videos with specific branding and voiceovers?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables full customization for your promotional videos through robust branding controls like custom logos and color schemes. You can also utilize advanced Voiceover generation in multiple languages and ensure accessibility with automatically generated subtitles.
Is HeyGen easy to use for creating impactful social media promos?
Yes, HeyGen is designed for ease of use, featuring an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that empowers anyone to create promo videos for social media promos. You can quickly generate, edit clips, and download or share your custom videos across all social channels to attract customers effectively.