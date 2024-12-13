B2B Pitch Video Maker for Winning Business Proposals

Engage investors and close deals faster. Create professional B2B pitch videos with realistic AI avatars.

Create a compelling 2-minute video targeting tech-savvy sales teams, illustrating how to build impactful client proposals. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing on-screen text to highlight key data points, complemented by a clear, authoritative AI narration. Showcase the ease of transforming a script into a polished video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, making it an ideal online presentation maker.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 90-second product demo video aimed at startup founders preparing investor pitches. The video needs to be visually engaging with quick cuts and incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to present key features. An upbeat background score should complement the clear presentation delivered through Voiceover generation, effectively demonstrating the product's value.
Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 1-minute marketing video for marketing professionals, showcasing the versatility of HeyGen as a business video maker. Adopt a modern and visually appealing style, incorporating diverse stock media from the media library/stock support. A professional, engaging voiceover should guide viewers through the various applications, emphasizing how easy it is to create captivating content.
Prompt 3
Design a concise 45-second B2B pitch video tutorial specifically for small business owners and entrepreneurs. The visual approach should be personal and direct, utilizing a custom avatar to deliver the message, enhanced with crisp subtitles/captions for accessibility. This video aims to quickly demonstrate how HeyGen empowers any Pitch Maker to create personalized and effective pitches.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a B2B Pitch Video Maker Works

Create compelling B2B pitch videos quickly with AI, turning your concepts into professional presentations that effectively engage your audience.

1
Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Begin by choosing from a variety of professionally designed **templates & scenes** tailored for business presentations. This kickstarts your **Pitch Maker** journey.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Utilize the intuitive **drag-and-drop editor** to add your content and branding. Bring your message to life using our diverse range of **AI avatars**.
3
Step 3
Generate Narration
Input your script and leverage our **Voiceover generation** feature for professional, dynamic delivery. Our advanced **text-to-speech voiceovers** bring your message to life.
4
Step 4
Export Your Masterpiece
Ensure brand consistency using **Branding controls (logo, colors)**. Then, export your high-quality **B2B pitch video maker** ready to impress clients and investors.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines creating powerful B2B pitch videos and business videos. Generate compelling AI pitch decks with ease, making you a top Pitch Maker.

Generate Promotional Content

.

Produce engaging videos for social media and marketing to attract prospects and amplify your B2B pitch reach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen create realistic AI avatars for pitch videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI technology to generate lifelike realistic avatars that enhance your pitch video's professionalism. These custom avatars can be seamlessly integrated into your business video maker workflow, ensuring a compelling presentation.

What editing features does HeyGen offer for an online presentation maker?

HeyGen provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, making it simple to customize your online presentation. You can choose from various templates, add branding controls, and integrate media from a comprehensive library to perfect your B2B pitch video.

Can HeyGen generate AI narration and text-to-speech voiceovers for marketing videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports robust AI narration and text-to-speech voiceovers, enabling you to add high-quality audio to your marketing videos. This capability ensures your message is delivered clearly and professionally, enhancing any client proposal or investor pitch.

How can HeyGen serve as an AI pitch deck generator for business?

HeyGen functions as a powerful AI pitch deck generator, streamlining the creation of engaging pitch videos for various business needs. It transforms your scripts into dynamic video content, making it an essential business video maker for investor pitches and product demos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo