B2B Outreach Video Maker: Automated Personalized Sales

Boost engagement and drive lead generation with AI avatars for scalable video campaigns.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second explainer video designed for marketing managers, illustrating a complex B2B service or software. The visual approach should be clean and engaging, utilizing dynamic templates & scenes to break down information clearly, supported by a professional text-to-video from script narration. The audio style needs to be informative and authoritative, ensuring the message about B2B outreach video maker capabilities is easily digestible.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second automated outreach video for customer success teams to re-engage dormant clients. This short, impactful video should feature a friendly and encouraging visual style, leveraging the media library/stock support for relevant, high-quality imagery. The audio must be inviting and concise, prompting action without being pushy, highlighting the effectiveness of personalized video campaigns.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 50-second lead generation video for business development teams, introducing a new product with an upbeat and professional tone. The visuals should be dynamic and modern, featuring an engaging AI avatar to convey key benefits, ensuring optimal viewing across platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports. The audio should be energetic and persuasive, showcasing the potential of targeted video outreach.
step preview
Copy the prompt
step preview
Paste into the Creation box
step preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How B2B outreach video maker Works

Effortlessly create and scale personalized AI videos for your B2B outreach to connect with prospects on a deeper level and drive engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Personalized AI Video
Begin by selecting or customizing an AI avatar. Input your script, and our platform will generate a personalized video message tailored for your B2B outreach.
2
Step 2
Generate Dynamic Content with AI
Utilize the AI script generator to craft compelling messages or upload your own text. Our text-to-video technology will create a natural-sounding voiceover for your video.
3
Step 3
Integrate for Automated Outreach
Seamlessly connect your personalized videos with your CRM or sales engagement platforms. Set up automated outreach sequences to streamline your video prospecting efforts.
4
Step 4
Apply Customization for Impact
Enhance your video campaigns with custom branding controls, calls to action, and dynamic landing pages. Deliver highly personalized video outreach that resonates with every prospect.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce High-Performing Video Ads

.

Produce high-converting video ads rapidly with AI, enabling scalable B2B lead generation and targeted outreach campaigns.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate personalized video campaigns for B2B outreach?

HeyGen serves as a robust B2B outreach video maker, enabling the creation of personalized AI videos for highly effective sales sequences and video prospecting, significantly enhancing engagement and lead generation.

What creative options are available for AI video creation with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers comprehensive AI-powered video creation tools, including dynamic backdrops, customizable AI avatars, and an AI script generator, allowing for authentic storytelling tailored to your message.

Can HeyGen generate AI videos directly from text?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced text-to-video capabilities, effortlessly converting your scripts into professional AI videos with options for multilingual voiceovers and integrated subtitles to broaden your audience reach.

How can HeyGen support brand consistency in personalized videos?

HeyGen ensures brand consistency through extensive personalization options, allowing for custom branded video pages and the application of branding controls to every AI video produced, making your outreach uniquely yours.

