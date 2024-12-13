B2B Marketing Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Create engaging B2B marketing videos with our AI video editor. Leverage lifelike AI avatars and seamless video creation tools to boost your campaigns.

Create a compelling 1-minute explainer video designed for IT Managers, showcasing how our 'AI video editor' streamlines the technical content creation process. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring crisp graphics and screen recordings, complemented by a professional, authoritative voiceover generated through HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature. This video should highlight how the platform provides actionable insights for video performance.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a comprehensive 1.5-minute onboarding tutorial aimed at New B2B users, demonstrating the ease of use of our 'drag-and-drop editor'. Employ a bright and inviting visual style with friendly animated elements and an upbeat, encouraging voice, enhanced by a consistent 'AI avatar' from HeyGen to guide them through the process. The narrative should focus on making complex video editing simple and accessible.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an in-depth 2-minute product update walkthrough targeting Existing B2B technical clients, detailing the latest enhancements in 'video hosting & management'. The video should adopt a precise and technical visual style, combining detailed screen captures with clear data visualizations, all narrated with a concise, informative voice. Ensure crucial technical terminology is clearly conveyed using HeyGen's 'Subtitles/captions' for maximum comprehension and accessibility, especially when explaining complex screen recordings.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 45-second quick tip video for B2B power users and marketing specialists, offering a pro-tip for efficient 'video creation' using our platform. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and energetic, featuring quick cuts and impactful graphics, accompanied by a confident, knowledgeable voice. Utilize HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to demonstrate how to rapidly deploy professional 'b2b marketing video maker' content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How B2B Marketing Video Maker Works

Create compelling B2B marketing videos with ease, leveraging AI and intuitive tools to engage your audience and drive business growth.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin by choosing from a range of professional "templates & scenes" designed to suit diverse B2B marketing needs and jumpstart your project.
2
Step 2
Create Content from Script
Transform your written content into engaging video by utilizing the "Text-to-video from script" capability, generating spoken dialogue and visuals.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Ensure brand consistency across all your videos using the "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to integrate your unique visual elements seamlessly.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your video for various platforms by using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports", ensuring it looks perfect wherever your B2B audience engages.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Create impactful video testimonials and case studies to build trust and demonstrate value to prospective B2B clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for businesses?

HeyGen empowers businesses with an intuitive "AI video editor" and "drag-and-drop editor", allowing users to transform text into professional videos rapidly. This streamlined "video creation" process drastically reduces production time and effort for "b2b marketing video maker" needs.

What kind of AI-powered features does HeyGen offer for video marketing?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to provide realistic "AI avatars" and "text-to-video from script" functionality. Users can generate "voiceover generation" and dynamic "animated videos" directly from their script, enhancing their "video marketing" efforts.

Can I customize videos created with HeyGen to match my brand?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including a library of "templates" and "branding controls" to align videos with your specific company style. You can easily add logos, adjust colors, and perform "video editing" to ensure brand consistency.

How can HeyGen help generate engaging promo videos or webinars efficiently?

HeyGen provides the tools necessary for quick "video creation" of high-quality "promo videos" and "webinars" using its robust "b2b marketing video maker" capabilities. With features like "screen recordings" and the ability to integrate "subtitles/captions", businesses can produce impactful "video marketing" content swiftly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo