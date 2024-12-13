B2B Marketing Video Generator: Create Engaging Content

Quickly produce compelling marketing videos from simple scripts, leveraging powerful Text-to-video from script for efficient content creation.

Create a compelling 45-second video targeting small business owners and marketing managers, demonstrating the simplicity of AI-driven video creation. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring clean graphics and an upbeat musical underscore, complemented by a clear, enthusiastic voiceover. Showcase how users can quickly produce professional marketing videos by leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, making brand communication effortless.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a concise 30-second animated video for sales teams and customer success managers, focusing on the power of personalized video messaging. This video should adopt a friendly, dynamic visual style with engaging character animations and a light, encouraging background track, enhanced by an AI avatar delivering key messages. Highlight how easy it is to generate such content directly from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to build stronger client relationships.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an inspiring 60-second video designed for marketing directors and brand managers, illustrating the impact of professionally-designed templates on brand consistency. The visual and audio style should be sophisticated and sleek, utilizing custom branding elements seamlessly integrated with high-quality stock media from HeyGen's media library/stock support, accompanied by a refined voiceover and unobtrusive background music. Emphasize how HeyGen empowers brands to maintain a cohesive identity across all their marketing videos with minimal effort.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an energetic 50-second video for content creators and marketing specialists, showcasing the versatility of an AI video editor in producing diverse marketing content. Employ a vibrant, fast-paced visual style with quick cuts between different use cases, backed by an energetic soundtrack and clear, concise subtitles/captions to convey information efficiently. Demonstrate how HeyGen's capability to generate content from a script effortlessly transforms ideas into dynamic marketing videos, regardless of the target platform through aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a B2B Marketing Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create compelling marketing videos for your business with AI-powered tools, from initial concept to final export, enhancing your B2B communication.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Kickstart your video project by selecting from a library of professionally-designed templates tailored for B2B needs. This provides a structured foundation for your marketing videos.
2
Step 2
Generate AI Content
Leverage AI-driven video creation to transform your scripts into engaging scenes. Utilize features like Text-to-video from script to build dynamic content quickly.
3
Step 3
Apply Custom Branding
Ensure your videos reflect your company's identity by applying custom branding. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other visual elements using Branding controls (logo, colors).
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your production by reviewing and exporting your ready-to-share marketing videos. Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor your video for various platforms and audiences.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Testimonials and Case Studies

.

Transform customer success stories into powerful, engaging video testimonials to build trust and credibility with prospects.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for marketing?

HeyGen empowers businesses with AI-driven video creation, making it an effective B2B marketing video generator. Users can quickly produce professional marketing videos using intuitive tools like a drag-and-drop editor and a wide array of professionally-designed templates.

Can I customize videos with my brand identity using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust custom branding options, allowing you to incorporate your logo, colors, and fonts seamlessly. This ensures every video aligns perfectly with your brand guidelines and facilitates personalized video messaging for your audience.

What types of marketing videos can HeyGen help me create?

HeyGen, as a versatile AI video editor, enables the creation of diverse marketing videos. You can easily produce engaging demo videos, impactful testimonials, and dynamic animated videos to suit various campaign needs.

Does HeyGen offer flexible voiceover options?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced voiceover generation capabilities. You can easily add voiceover to your videos using various AI voices or by uploading your own audio, ensuring your message is delivered effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo