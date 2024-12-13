Your Go-To B2B Ad Video Maker for Rapid Growth
Effortlessly craft professional corporate video ads with customizable templates to boost engagement.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second explainer video targeting tech companies that need to clarify complex software or services for potential B2B clients. The visual style should be sleek and informative, featuring animated graphics and on-screen text, with a neutral, authoritative voiceover. Focus on showcasing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality and the automated Subtitles/captions to ensure crystal-clear communication and accessibility for all viewers.
Create a dynamic 30-second short-form video for B2B sales professionals or small business owners aiming to boost their presence on social media platforms. The visual style should be fast-paced, engaging, and vibrant with quick cuts, backed by energetic background music and a lively voiceover. Highlight the ease of generating compelling content using HeyGen's Voiceover generation and extensive Media library/stock support to produce impactful video ads quickly.
Produce a 50-second corporate video for corporate communications departments or branding managers seeking to maintain brand consistency across all their B2B video content. The visual style should be sophisticated and authoritative, utilizing brand-aligned colors and professional transitions, with a polished, trustworthy voiceover. Emphasize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ensuring videos look perfect on any platform, while also giving a nod to the branding controls available for corporate video projects.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing B2B Ad Creation.
Quickly produce compelling video ads for your B2B campaigns using AI, significantly boosting performance and reach.
Engaging Social Media Video Ads.
Effortlessly create captivating B2B video ads and short-form content for various social media platforms to engage your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline video creation using AI avatars?
HeyGen utilizes advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to simplify the video creation process. This enables efficient production of high-quality B2B video content for diverse needs.
What creative controls does HeyGen offer for branding corporate video content?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including options for custom logos and brand colors, along with a variety of templates. This ensures your corporate video and explainer videos consistently reflect your unique brand identity.
Can HeyGen generate professional video ads directly from text scripts?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI video tools can transform text scripts into engaging video ads with realistic voiceover generation and automatic subtitles and captions. This makes it ideal for rapidly deploying compelling content across social media platforms.
What tools does HeyGen provide for developing short-form video content quickly?
HeyGen features an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive media library, empowering users to rapidly create short-form video and engaging explainer videos. This allows for efficient video creation without complex video editor skills.