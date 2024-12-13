Awareness Video Maker: Create Engaging Explainer Videos

Transform your ideas into professional marketing videos quickly with our powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Craft a compelling 30-second marketing video aimed at small business owners eager to enhance their online presence. This awareness video maker concept should feature clean, modern visuals demonstrating a simple product or service, accompanied by an upbeat, friendly professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's robust voiceover generation, ensuring a clear and engaging message.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Awareness Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging awareness videos with AI, transforming your ideas into professional content in minutes and reaching your audience effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your marketing message or desired content. Our platform converts your text prompts into a video draft, setting the foundation for your awareness campaign.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals & Avatars
Choose from a diverse library of stock media or utilize realistic AI avatars to create compelling AI generated visuals that capture attention and clearly convey your message.
3
Step 3
Add Realistic Voiceovers
Enhance your video with professional-grade voiceover generation. Select from a wide range of Realistic AI Voices to ensure your message is delivered with clarity and impact.
4
Step 4
Export & Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by choosing your desired aspect-ratio and then exporting. You're now ready to make professional videos and share your awareness campaign across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your ultimate AI video generator for creating compelling awareness videos. Easily make professional videos and explainer videos that resonate with your audience, saving time on video creation with AI.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic AI videos, building trust and showcasing the value of your offerings.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video creation process?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that dramatically speeds up your video creation process, enabling you to make professional videos with ease. Leverage HeyGen's AI-powered tools to transform text into engaging visuals and save significant time.

What types of videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers you to produce a wide range of content, from impactful explainer videos and marketing videos to general awareness videos. Utilize our extensive library of templates and scenes to quickly bring your vision to life as a powerful video maker.

Does HeyGen offer realistic AI voices and visuals?

Yes, HeyGen provides state-of-the-art Realistic AI Voices and AI generated visuals, including AI generated images and AI avatars. This ensures your videos have high-quality voiceovers and captivating imagery, enhancing overall engagement.

Can HeyGen help me to edit and brand my videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen includes robust features for you to edit videos and comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your logo and customize colors. You can also generate subtitles and captions for accessibility and broader reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo