Awareness Video Maker: Create Engaging Explainer Videos
Transform your ideas into professional marketing videos quickly with our powerful text-to-video from script feature.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your ultimate AI video generator for creating compelling awareness videos. Easily make professional videos and explainer videos that resonate with your audience, saving time on video creation with AI.
Create High-Performing Ad Campaigns.
Quickly produce compelling video ads using AI to effectively reach target audiences and drive campaign success.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Videos.
Generate captivating short-form videos for social platforms to boost engagement and expand your online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my video creation process?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that dramatically speeds up your video creation process, enabling you to make professional videos with ease. Leverage HeyGen's AI-powered tools to transform text into engaging visuals and save significant time.
What types of videos can I create with HeyGen?
HeyGen empowers you to produce a wide range of content, from impactful explainer videos and marketing videos to general awareness videos. Utilize our extensive library of templates and scenes to quickly bring your vision to life as a powerful video maker.
Does HeyGen offer realistic AI voices and visuals?
Yes, HeyGen provides state-of-the-art Realistic AI Voices and AI generated visuals, including AI generated images and AI avatars. This ensures your videos have high-quality voiceovers and captivating imagery, enhancing overall engagement.
Can HeyGen help me to edit and brand my videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen includes robust features for you to edit videos and comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your logo and customize colors. You can also generate subtitles and captions for accessibility and broader reach.