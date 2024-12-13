Avatar Welcome Message Maker: Easy AI Video Creation

Craft engaging, personalized welcome videos effortlessly using our AI avatars.

Create a warm 30-second website welcome message targeting new visitors, featuring a friendly, professional AI avatar. The visual style should be inviting and clean, with a clear, calm audio narration. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars feature to deliver personalized video messages that enhance user engagement and scale your greeting efforts effectively.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a vibrant 15-second social media ad perfect for content creators and influencers, showcasing a custom AI avatar that embodies your brand. The video should have a dynamic visual style with upbeat background music and a trending, energetic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate studio-quality videos for your platforms.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 45-second internal communication video, aimed at welcoming new hires into a corporate environment. The visual style should be clean and professional, complemented by a reassuring and clear voiceover. Implement HeyGen's Voiceover generation to create professional videos with a consistent tone, fostering a positive initial impression with a personalized AI avatar.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an eye-catching 20-second marketing ad for a product launch, featuring a talking AI avatar with animated, lifelike facial expressions. Target potential customers with a modern, energetic visual style, set to persuasive background music. Harness HeyGen's Templates & scenes to build your brand identity and quickly generate engaging content at scale.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Welcome Message Maker Works

Craft engaging and personalized video welcome messages effortlessly with a talking AI avatar. Transform your greetings into memorable experiences for any platform.

1
Step 1
Select Your Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or upload your own image to create a digital clone that resonates with your brand.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script
Simply type or paste your welcome message script. Our text-to-video editor supports multiple languages for a global audience.
3
Step 3
Choose a Voice
Pick from a wide selection of AI voice actors to perfectly match your desired tone and deliver your welcome message naturally through voiceover generation.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Video
With a single click, generate your professional-quality video welcome message, ready for your website, social media, or personalized outreach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Employee & Team Onboarding

.

Welcome new hires with consistent and engaging AI avatar videos, ensuring a smooth and personalized introduction to your organization.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a custom AI avatar with HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers you to create custom AI avatars by allowing you to upload your own image or choose from a diverse library. You can then personalize their appearance and outfits, ensuring your digital clone perfectly represents your brand or message for engaging content at scale.

What is HeyGen's process for generating videos from text?

With HeyGen, generating professional videos is seamless. Simply add your script, and our text-to-video editor, powered by advanced AI voice actor technology, will transform your text into engaging talking-head videos, complete with a natural-sounding voiceover.

Can HeyGen help create personalized video messages for my audience?

Absolutely! HeyGen is perfect for crafting personalized video messages, such as avatar welcome messages or scroll-stopping social media content. Our platform helps you create engaging content at scale, ideal for marketing ads, sales videos, or website welcome messages.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages for AI avatar videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports an extensive range of languages, enabling you to produce professional AI avatar videos for diverse audiences worldwide. Our advanced AI voice actor technology ensures your message is delivered clearly and effectively in over 140 languages.

