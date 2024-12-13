Avatar Video Tool: Create AI Videos with Ease

Generate lifelike AI avatars for compelling marketing, sales, and social media videos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 60-second explainer video aimed at small business owners and marketing teams, illustrating the ease of creating professional content. Employ a clean, professional visual style with clear on-screen text and a calming, informative narration to guide viewers through the process. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes feature to demonstrate rapid video production and include prominent subtitles/captions for accessibility, emphasizing the efficiency of an AI video generator.
Example Prompt 2
Picture an engaging 30-second social media story for influencers and brand storytellers, telling a brief, impactful narrative purely through visuals and text. The video should have a cinematic, emotionally resonant visual style, using HeyGen's media library/stock support for striking imagery, paired with a heartfelt voiceover generated from a script. Focus on the creative freedom offered by text to video AI and ensure optimal presentation across platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Example Prompt 3
Create a quick 20-second product announcement video targeted at e-commerce businesses and startups, designed to generate excitement for a new feature. The visual and audio style should be upbeat, modern, and energetic, featuring an AI avatar presenting the key benefit directly and dynamically. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatar generator capabilities combined with pre-designed templates & scenes to create a polished, attention-grabbing clip that showcases your brand efficiently.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Avatar Video Tool Works

Effortlessly transform text into engaging videos with lifelike AI avatars. Create professional content for marketing, sales, social media, and more, all within a few simple steps.

Step 1
Choose Your Avatar
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars or create a custom one to represent your message. This leverages HeyGen's AI avatars capability, allowing you to quickly find the perfect presenter.
Step 2
Paste Your Script
Input your desired text script. Our Text-to-video from script capability will then animate your chosen avatar and generate realistic voiceovers automatically, making content creation simple.
Step 3
Apply Visuals
Enhance your video by selecting from professional Templates & scenes, adding background media, and incorporating branding elements like logos and colors for a polished look.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once finalized, easily export your high-quality video. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it's optimized for any platform or use case, from social media to presentations.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training and Education

Improve learning engagement and retention through dynamic, personalized training videos powered by lifelike AI avatars.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HeyGen's approach to AI video generation?

HeyGen redefines video creation as an intuitive AI video generator, transforming your script into engaging videos. Our platform empowers users to effortlessly produce professional content using lifelike AI avatars, various templates, and advanced text-to-video AI.

Can I create realistic AI avatars with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen is an advanced AI avatar generator, enabling you to produce highly realistic and expressive AI avatars. You can customize these lifelike AI avatars with diverse voiceovers, making HeyGen an effective avatar video tool for your content.

What types of videos can I create using HeyGen's AI video tool?

With HeyGen's versatile AI video tool, you can create a wide range of content, including marketing videos, sales pitches, explainer videos, and engaging social media posts. Our extensive library of templates streamlines the creative process for various business needs.

How does HeyGen facilitate global content creation?

HeyGen supports global content creation by offering extensive voiceover generation capabilities in multiple languages. You can input your script and select an AI voice in your desired language, making it easier to reach diverse audiences with impactful video messages.

