Create high-quality marketing materials and product explainers using an AI avatar generator, harnessing the power of realistic AI avatars.

Craft a 1-minute explainer video targeting developers and tech leads, demonstrating how to integrate HeyGen's AI video generator capabilities via its API. The visual style should be sleek and modern, showcasing code snippets alongside the generated video output. The audio should be a concise, professional voiceover, highlighting the ease of using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to automate content creation with custom AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second technical demonstration video for content creators and product managers, focusing on the advanced editing features within the HeyGen AI Video Editor. The visual presentation should be highly dynamic, illustrating the seamless lip-sync accuracy of AI avatars and the flexibility of customizing their expressions. A clear, enthusiastic voiceover generated through HeyGen's Voiceover generation should guide the viewer, accompanied by precise Subtitles/captions to emphasize technical details.
Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute tutorial video for technical trainers and e-learning developers, showcasing the power of HeyGen's Studio Editor for creating comprehensive training modules. The video should adopt an educational, step-by-step visual style, using ready-made Templates & scenes to illustrate various learning scenarios. The audio must feature a warm, authoritative voice, ideally utilizing the 'Clone your own voice' feature with a realistic AI avatar, and demonstrating how to use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform deployment.
Prompt 3
Design a 45-second promotional video aimed at global marketing teams and localization specialists, emphasizing HeyGen's capability to generate multilingual AI videos. The visual aesthetic should be polished and international, incorporating diverse Media library/stock support elements to represent different cultures. The audio should dynamically switch between languages using HeyGen's Voiceover generation, perfectly synchronized with AI avatars, while clearly displaying accurate Subtitles/captions for each language segment, demonstrating the platform's robust translations functionality.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Avatar Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your scripts into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars, complete with perfect lip-sync and dynamic visuals.

Step 1
Choose Your Avatar and Script
Select from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars or create a custom one. Input your script to begin generating your video.
Step 2
Add Your Content
Utilize Text-to-video from script to automatically animate your avatar's speech, then enhance scenes with media from our library.
Step 3
Customize and Refine
Adjust your video using the AI Video Editor by adding subtitles, modifying branding, and arranging scenes to perfection.
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Generate and export your final AI videos in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across all your platforms.

HeyGen is an advanced AI avatar video maker, enabling users to quickly generate professional AI videos. Create compelling AI avatars with our AI video generator for diverse content needs.

Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide

Expand your educational reach and course production by leveraging AI avatars to deliver engaging learning materials.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable advanced AI video generation for businesses?

HeyGen provides a powerful AI video generator that transforms scripts into high-quality AI videos using realistic avatars and sophisticated lip-sync technology. Our platform streamlines the entire production process from text to final output.

Can users customize the AI avatars and video elements within HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen's Studio Editor allows extensive customization of AI avatars, including appearances and expressions, to create unique speaking avatars. You can also leverage various templates, brand controls, and media elements to tailor your video content precisely.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for multilingual video content?

HeyGen supports robust translations and advanced voiceover generation capabilities, making it easy to localize your AI videos. Users can also clone their own voice to maintain brand consistency across different languages.

Is it possible to integrate HeyGen's AI avatar video maker into existing platforms?

Yes, HeyGen offers an API that enables seamless integration of its powerful AI avatar video maker into your current applications and workflows. This allows for automated generation of AI videos at scale.

