AI Avatars: Create Engaging eLearning Training

Create immersive, interactive content for online courses with virtual instructors using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.

Create a 60-second video demonstrating how corporate trainers and L&D professionals can rapidly develop engaging eLearning modules. The video should feature professional, clean visuals with an authoritative voiceover, highlighting how HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capabilities streamline the process of producing high-quality AI avatars in eLearning.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second video targeted at educators and online course creators, showcasing the power of personalized videos for digital learning experiences. Use dynamic, friendly visuals and an encouraging, natural voice. Emphasize how easy it is to create avatars and enhance learner engagement by utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second video for small business owners and HR departments illustrating how to transform complex training materials into interactive content. This video should have a modern, fast-paced visual style with an upbeat, professional voice, explaining the benefits of using HeyGen's avatar creation tool with its Templates & scenes and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for quick setup.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 75-second instructional video aimed at HR managers and training coordinators, focusing on efficient employee skilling using virtual instructors. The visual style should be sleek and corporate with a confident, articulate voice. Highlight HeyGen's AI video generator for quickly producing content with AI avatars and Voiceover generation, ensuring clear communication with Subtitles/captions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar University Training Maker Works

Effortlessly produce engaging, AI-powered training content for your university or corporate skilling programs, transforming complex topics into accessible learning experiences.

1
Step 1
Create Your Virtual Instructor
Select or design an AI avatar from our diverse library, serving as your virtual instructor to bring your training content to life. This acts as your primary avatar creation tool.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Training Script
Input your educational script directly into the platform. Our AI then synthesizes your text, powered by our text-to-video from script capability, with the chosen avatar, ready for visual enhancement for your eLearning modules.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video by utilizing our templates & scenes to add relevant visuals, background elements, and apply your university or corporate branding to personalize your AI avatars in eLearning content, ensuring a cohesive and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Custom Training
Finalize your avatar-based training video by selecting your desired aspect ratio and quality using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. Export it for immediate integration into your learning management system or platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Bring Educational Content to Life

.

Transform educational material into dynamic, immersive learning experiences using AI-powered video storytelling and virtual instructors for deep engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How do HeyGen's AI avatars enhance eLearning content?

HeyGen empowers you to create realistic AI avatars that serve as virtual instructors, making digital learning experiences more engaging. These personalized videos can significantly improve learner engagement and are perfect for online courses.

What features does HeyGen offer for avatar creation?

HeyGen provides an intuitive platform to create avatars, offering text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and branding controls. You can easily produce custom AI avatars for various applications, including avatar-based training.

Can HeyGen be used for specialized employee skilling and soft skills training?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for developing engaging and interactive content for employee skilling and soft skills training. Leverage generative AI to create personalized videos that foster immersive learning environments.

How does HeyGen facilitate the generation of AI video content?

HeyGen simplifies the production of AI video content by allowing you to generate videos from scripts with AI avatars and voiceovers. This AI video generator includes templates, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing for efficient and professional output.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo