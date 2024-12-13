Create Engaging Tutorials with Our Avatar Tutorial Video Maker

Generate dynamic and personalized video tutorials using HeyGen's customizable AI avatars, boosting viewer engagement instantly.

Create a 1-minute video demonstrating to new users how to quickly generate their first AI avatar video using HeyGen's user-friendly interface. The visual style should be clean and tutorial-focused, with on-screen prompts and a friendly, guiding voiceover, highlighting the ease of selecting and customizing AI avatars to kickstart their video creation journey.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second video targeting marketing professionals, showcasing how to transform complex scripts into engaging explainer videos with HeyGen. Adopt a professional and dynamic visual style with smooth transitions and a confident, articulate voiceover, emphasizing the power of Text-to-video from script to streamline content production.
Prompt 2
Design a 45-second video for content creators aiming to reach global audiences, illustrating the process of enhancing their AI avatar videos with multilingual support. The aesthetic should be vibrant and modern, featuring diverse avatar examples and clear, crisp narration, focusing on how HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature makes content accessible worldwide.
Prompt 3
Develop a 1-minute 30-second video aimed at businesses seeking to create quick and polished content, demonstrating the efficiency of leveraging pre-built templates within HeyGen's AI video platform. Employ a sleek, corporate visual style with upbeat background music and a professional, informative voiceover, showcasing how Templates & scenes accelerate video production without compromising quality.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Tutorial Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your scripts into professional, engaging tutorial videos with AI avatars and a user-friendly interface, designed to simplify content creation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting or writing your tutorial script directly within the platform. Our Text-to-video from script capability will convert your text into spoken words.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand or message. These AI avatars will narrate your tutorial with lifelike expressions.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Scenes
Enhance your tutorial with relevant visuals and backgrounds. Utilize our Templates & scenes to add graphics, music, and branding elements for engaging content.
4
Step 4
Export Your Tutorial
Once your tutorial video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios and resolutions. Share your high-quality tutorial videos with your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI avatar video generator for creating compelling tutorial videos. Easily transform text into engaging content with customizable AI avatars.

Clarify Complex Subjects

.

Transform intricate information into easy-to-understand tutorial videos using AI avatars, making complex subjects accessible and engaging.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI avatar video generator?

HeyGen is an advanced AI avatar video generator that transforms text scripts into engaging videos. Users can select from a wide range of customizable avatars, and the platform utilizes powerful text-to-video and voiceover generation to bring your content to life.

Can HeyGen create tutorial videos with multilingual support?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust multilingual support, enabling you to generate professional tutorial videos in various languages. Its AI video translation and AI video dubbing features ensure your content reaches a global audience with accurate subtitles and localized voiceovers.

What AI video editing features does HeyGen offer for customizing avatars and content?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of AI video editing tools, allowing extensive customization. You can personalize your AI avatars, modify voice styles, adjust backgrounds using AI video background remover, and integrate branding controls like logos and colors to match your visual identity.

Is HeyGen a user-friendly AI video platform for generating diverse content?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive AI video platform, making video creation accessible for everyone. Its user-friendly interface allows for seamless generation of various AI videos, from explainer videos to product demos, by simply inputting text or uploading existing assets.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo