Avatar Training Scenario Maker: Build Immersive Learning

Design personalized, interactive Corporate training with lifelike custom AI avatars using HeyGen's powerful AI avatars.

Develop a 90-second instructional video for HR professionals, showcasing how HeyGen's avatar training scenario maker can streamline new employee onboarding. The visual style should be professional and welcoming, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting in common workplace scenarios, accompanied by a clear, encouraging voiceover. Highlight the ease of creating engaging content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to generate dynamic dialogues for personalized training.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 2-minute technical walkthrough video aimed at software developers, demonstrating the creation of a complex software simulation using scenario-based training. Employ custom AI avatars to act out user interactions within the software, with a clean, highly detailed visual aesthetic and a precise, explanatory audio style. Emphasize how HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions ensure clarity in technical instruction.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second promotional video targeting global L&D departments, illustrating the power of virtual presenters for delivering training across multiple language options. The visuals should be dynamic and globally representative, showcasing various AI avatars speaking different languages, supported by a confident, multi-lingual audio track. This video should underscore HeyGen's capability to deploy AI avatars with Text-to-video from script for broad reach.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 75-second tutorial video for instructional designers, detailing the technical steps to produce an interactive video module for corporate training. The visual style should be demonstrative, focusing on the HeyGen interface, with a practical, upbeat audio guide. Highlight how easily pre-built templates and the Text-to-video editor can be leveraged from HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature to accelerate video production and enhance personalized training experiences.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Avatar Training Scenario Maker Works

Build engaging, interactive training videos with lifelike AI avatars and dynamic scenarios, streamlining your corporate training efforts.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Scenario
Start by selecting a pre-built template or designing custom scenes to define the setting for your scenario-based training.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to act as your virtual presenter for immersive training experiences.
3
Step 3
Add Your Script and Dialogue
Paste your training script, and our text-to-video editor will generate natural, AI-powered dialogue for your chosen avatar.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Training Video
Produce your complete training video, ready for distribution, with capabilities like aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Specialized Education

.

Simplify complex subjects, such as medical topics, to significantly enhance specialized educational programs.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video production with AI avatars?

HeyGen streamlines video production by converting text scripts into engaging videos featuring realistic AI avatars. Our platform allows you to create high-quality content quickly, making complex video creation accessible to everyone.

Can HeyGen create custom AI avatars for personalized training?

Absolutely, HeyGen enables the creation of custom AI avatars, including digital twins, perfect for personalized training and corporate training scenarios. This capability ensures your virtual presenters resonate authentically with your audience.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for robust text-to-video editing?

HeyGen provides robust technical features for text-to-video editing, including advanced voiceover generation, automatic subtitles, and support for multiple language options. These tools empower users to produce highly polished and accessible video content effortlessly.

How can HeyGen enhance scenario-based training with interactive videos?

HeyGen significantly enhances scenario-based training by allowing you to build interactive videos with AI-generated dialogues and lifelike avatars. This creates dynamic and immersive learning experiences, transforming traditional training into engaging simulations.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo