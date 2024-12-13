AI Explainer Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Fast
Easily create engaging, studio-quality explainer videos powered by realistic AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For HR departments and corporate trainers, craft a 90-second onboarding video using HeyGen's Avatar Explainer Maker to introduce company policies. The video should adopt a professional yet friendly visual style with a reassuring AI voice, guiding new hires through essential information using customizable Templates & scenes, and highlighting HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation to ensure consistent brand messaging in training and onboarding materials.
Produce a dynamic 45-second promotional video for global marketing teams and content creators, showcasing how quickly multi-language content can be generated. The visual style should be fast-paced and energetic, with different AI voices demonstrating language options, further enhanced by automatic Subtitles/captions. Emphasize the efficiency of HeyGen's text-to-video creation and its Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for diverse platform requirements.
Imagine a comprehensive 2-minute explainer video designed for small business owners and freelance video producers, demonstrating how to create compelling content from scratch. This video should feature a creative, illustrative visual style paired with an enthusiastic AI voice, leveraging HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support for rich visuals and customizable AI avatars to personalize messages, making the content creation process accessible and powerful for any explainer videos project.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Simplify Medical Topics & Enhance Education.
Utilize AI avatars to clearly explain complex medical concepts, improving patient and staff comprehension in telehealth settings.
Boost Telehealth Training & Engagement.
Create interactive AI-driven training videos for healthcare professionals or patient onboarding, significantly increasing engagement and retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of creating AI explainer videos?
HeyGen significantly simplifies the technical process of creating compelling explainer videos by leveraging its advanced AI video generator capabilities. Users can effortlessly transform scripts into professional videos with diverse AI Avatars, streamlining the entire content creation workflow.
What types of AI Avatars can I use with HeyGen for my explainer videos?
HeyGen offers a wide selection of realistic and animated AI Avatars, alongside the option to create custom avatars tailored to your brand's unique identity. This powerful AI avatar creator allows you to personalize your explainer videos for maximum engagement.
Can HeyGen generate multi-language explainer videos with natural AI voiceovers?
Yes, HeyGen excels at generating multi-language explainer videos, incorporating sophisticated AI voice generator and text-to-speech software for natural-sounding audio. Additionally, you can easily add subtitles to ensure your message reaches a global audience.
What video editing tools does HeyGen provide to enhance my content creation process?
HeyGen empowers your content creation with robust video editing tools, including options to upload screen recordings or raw footage, and effortlessly trim, cut, and resize videos. Our platform also supports aspect-ratio resizing & exports, alongside a comprehensive media library/stock support.